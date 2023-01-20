ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

santanvalley.com

Arizona Department of Revenue to Auction Unclaimed Property Items

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) will hold an online public auction of unclaimed property items from abandoned safe deposit boxes beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Items for sale will include jewelry, coins, currency, and a variety of collectible items that have not been claimed by their owners after many years.
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
icytales.com

Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There

Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
C. Heslop

Stimulus Check 2023 Worth $600 For Two Types Of Arizona Citizens

Aid is available for some Arizona residents via $600 stimulus checks. The money will go to two specific groups. Are you one of them?. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) manages the allocated $665 million fund. The checks will be from the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) federal program. Eligible farmers and frontline persons can get a one-time payment of $600. Meanwhile, philanthropic organizations can get grants of $5 to $50 million.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
KOLD-TV

WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
TUCSON, AZ
travelness.com

10 Must-Eat Arizona Food: Secret Local Food to Try

Arizona has so much to offer- beautiful desert vistas, unique cultures, shopping, dining, national parks, majestic mountains, and more! Eating out at restaurants is honestly one of my favorite pastimes and Arizona food has no shortage of iconic and downright delicious fares. Since we are so close to the Mexico...
KTAR.com

Mesa man and relative charged with multiple counts of tax fraud

PHOENIX — An East Valley man and his relative were found guilty for their roles in conspiracies to defraud the IRS and commit wire fraud on Wednesday, officials said. Walid Khater of Mesa, 37, and Omar Khater of New Jersey, 32, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and one count of aggravated identity theft, the U.S. District Court of New Jersey said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Arizona Game and Fish Department releases Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy (AWCS), a major update to the official State Wildlife Action Plan that will serve as the Department’s roadmap for wildlife conservation over the next decade. The 10-year strategic plan prioritizes conservation of the state’s “species of...
AZFamily

New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
AZFamily

Freeze warnings across central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Arizona: 12 stats

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 3,344 active general dentists in Arizona. Arizona has 220 dental professional shortage areas. Arizona received a score of nine out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Arizona was No. 32 on...
Edy Zoo

Take action now: Arizona's blood supply is at a critically low level - Donate

PHOENIX, AZ. - Arizona's blood supply is at critically low levels, with the nonprofit community blood provider Vitalant urging residents of all blood types to give donations. This comes as many organizations are shifting to remote work, causing a decline in businesses hosting their blood drives. According to Sue Thew, communications manager for Vitalant Arizona, it takes about 600 blood donors daily to keep up with Arizona's blood supply.
Greyson F

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ

