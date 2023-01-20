ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store

A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
TechRadar

Nintendo is reportedly increasing Switch production ahead of Breath of the Wild 2

Nintendo has plans to increase production of the Switch in the coming months, according to a new report. According to a recent report by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), after lowering the projected sales for the Switch in November to 19 million units, Nintendo has told suppliers that it plans to increase production starting in April. While expectations are for sales of the six-year-old console to start diminishing, Nintendo has claimed that the slump they experienced at the end of 2022 was more to do with supply issues than a lack of demand, Bloomberg reports.
bleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 49: Gold Trainers

Our spotlight on the main set of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest concludes with the Secret Rare Gold Trainers & Energies. In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we conclude the Secret Rare section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.
GAMINGbible

Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline

A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
dexerto.com

Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG

Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
ComicBook

Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
game-news24.com

With no sigh, why we won’t have our verdict ready before the launch of our order?

The word out for a brief initial sign wasn’t good. (pic: Square Enix). Square Enix won’t publicly disclose review copies of Forspoken, which hasn’t been able to surprise people for its release on Tuesday. Currently, there are some official review embargos for PlayStation 5 and PC, but...
game-news24.com

It’s official, the Demon Slayer sequel is going on Netflix

The sequel to Demon Slayer sounded official and was delivered to Netflix. While the first season of Demon Slayer has been available on Netflix for several weeks now, the sequel should soon be available. The rumor has circulated for days and now official: the hit anime will return to the streaming giant a few days later.
game-news24.com

Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January

Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Set to Bring Back World at War Map

Leaks have suggested that Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is set to add in a classic map from World at War. While Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 isn't set to roll out until Feb. 15, that hasn't stopped leakers and dataminers from finding out what could be on the way. Activision previously announced that the new season's content update would be coming a little later than expected, getting an almost two-week delay.
game-news24.com

Netflix: 8 series to replace The Last of Us, if you don’t have Amazon Prime Video

The news devastated the entertainment world. The enormous Amazon combined a service with the American broadcaster to offer its content to those who use the Jeff Bezos firm video service. Prime Video has to acquire the broadcaster rights for the phenomenon series of which beginning of 2023, The Last of us. To support Netflix subscribers, this pill is difficult to swallow. But what we can find on our shelves is another one, which puts us at a very fast pace in the resuscitation of some – a choice that will fight zombies, virus-like zombies and post-apocalyptic contexts, with the ability to give the world a boost.
game-news24.com

Counts of Power season 2, What’s that going on for the Durins in Khazad-dum?

In the last squeaky mention in Season 2 of Amazons The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of the Power: The powder of powder, I’ll run into fire. In this conclusion, I figured out what I liked about the occurrence of a period of the day obliterated by the hepseen tiger, or the old hepse de venom ayozna. I had found that there were several relics of the day when he could gandalf-or-so-Saruman visited; the two were not all, but I found it interesting that a third quarter of the world.
game-news24.com

One non-traditional league champion won nonstop in the LCK and LPLbut pros can’t stop picking it up

The League of Legends champion started to become famous in LPL and LCK, but hasn’t yet achieved any results. According to a League stat site Oracles Elixir, Heimerdinger has been named in the support position 12 times in total during the first week of the 2023 LPL and LCK Spring Splits. Hes only managed to gain three wins, even though he was picked six times in each league.
game-news24.com

For a definite. Check out the list of trophies from the first grand-spike of the year

News For the first big of the year, take a look at the list of trophies!. Guillaume Leviach, aka the antistar newspaper. Since 1992, and the discovery of Super Mario to whom he grew up, Antistar always used to have a particular affection for Nintendos licenses, with Zelda being top of the list, but also Donkey Kong, Metroid, Pokemon, or Kirby. If you need a specialist from that historic builder, then he will consult.

