Clarksville, TN

beckershospitalreview.com

6 health systems seeking cybersecurity talent

Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking cybersecurity talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. East Tennessee Children's Hospital, based in Knoxville, is seeking a security analyst. Nicklaus Children's Hospital, based in Miami, is seeking a cybersecurity...
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Pet peeves of driving in Clarksville

It doesn’t matter if you are taking a road trip across the country, driving across town or driving down the street, we all have one pet peeve while driving! What’s yours?. People are talking about their biggest driving pet peeves, and several have mentioned those people who think they’re being “nice,” but it’s actually dangerous.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury County convenience center closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County fire fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center. Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen

A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wvlt.tv

9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
LINDEN, TN
WSMV

Reward offered after Nashville music venue worker gets punched

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville music venue is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly hit two employees at Robert’s Western World. On the Robert’s Western World (RWW) Facebook page, the venue said that two doormen were assaulted by two men. RWW...
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Measles case in Kentucky tied to Ohio outbreak

A case of measles in Kentucky has been linked to the outbreak in Ohio, which has infected at least 85 people. Health officials in Kentucky said the state's case was reported in December in Christian County, according to a Jan. 20 report from ABC affiliate WBKO. Several other Kentucky residents with known exposures to cases in Ohio are being monitored. Kentucky has among the lowest measles-mumps-rubella vaccine coverage rate among kindergartners in the nation, according to a recent report from the CDC.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Clarksville Police Seeking Paris Man

Clarksville, Tenn.–The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris for a robbery which occurred Friday. According to Clarksville Police, a warant has been issued for Bentley for robbery at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6’2” tall,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Three killed in Spring Hill crash

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
SPRING HILL, TN

