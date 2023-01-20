A case of measles in Kentucky has been linked to the outbreak in Ohio, which has infected at least 85 people. Health officials in Kentucky said the state's case was reported in December in Christian County, according to a Jan. 20 report from ABC affiliate WBKO. Several other Kentucky residents with known exposures to cases in Ohio are being monitored. Kentucky has among the lowest measles-mumps-rubella vaccine coverage rate among kindergartners in the nation, according to a recent report from the CDC.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO