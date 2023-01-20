That '70s Show characters are still hanging out, just not down the street anymore, on That '90s Show. Netflix's revival of the iconic Fox comedy reunites (most of) the original cast for a new series set in 1995. Most of the action still takes place in Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) beloved house in Point Place, Wis., and while there's a new group of teens taking over the basement, they all have a very important connection to the first crew who spent their high school years there since Leia (Callie Haverda) is Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter.

