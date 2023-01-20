Read full article on original website
THEN AND NOW: How the cast of 'That '70s Show' has changed from the original series to the Netflix spin-off
Several stars from the original show make appearances on the new Netflix spin-off, including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Is Reversing a Huge Plot Point From 'That '70s Show'
That '90s Show reunites Jackie Burkhart with her original boyfriend, Michael Kelso, even though the two were not together at the end of That '70s Show. The two characters, played by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, will still be together when they stop by for a cameo appearance in the Netflix series. Kunis, who is married to Kutcher in real life, was not a big fan of this revelation.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
EW.com
Where Eric and Donna ended up on That '90s Show
That '70s Show characters are still hanging out, just not down the street anymore, on That '90s Show. Netflix's revival of the iconic Fox comedy reunites (most of) the original cast for a new series set in 1995. Most of the action still takes place in Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) beloved house in Point Place, Wis., and while there's a new group of teens taking over the basement, they all have a very important connection to the first crew who spent their high school years there since Leia (Callie Haverda) is Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter.
‘Gunsmoke’: How Much Money James Arness Made Playing Matt Dillon on the ‘Most Perennially Profitable’ Show Ever
Here's a look at how much actor James Arness made off of 'Gunsmoke,' which ran a staggering 20 seasons long.
After Famed Music Producer Phil Spector Killed An Actress, He Claimed It Was ‘Accidental Suicide’
Renowned music producer Phil Spector was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. Fourteen years later, he became infamous for his role in a grisly murder. On February 3, 2003, Spector’s chauffeur, Adriano De Souza, called 911 to report that a woman had been fatally shot at the producer’s estate in Alhambra, California, according to “Accident, Suicide or Murder,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
George Santos Roasted on ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Amy Poehler, Joe Biden Join Host Aubrey Plaza
First time host Aubrey Plaza returned to her NBC Page roots giving a backstage tour of the show, with a surprise cameo from former “SNL” cast member and “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler and President Joe Biden. “Wow, it is great to be here hosting ‘Saturday Night Live.’ This is a dream come true and yes I mean that,” she said. “People think I’m weird because of the characters that I play,” she said. “My real family is here including my Grandma Margie. They all came up here from Delaware. I was voted most famous person from Delaware, I beat Joe...
Accused Cast: Where You've Seen The Stars Of Fox's Crime Anthology Series Before
Here's where you may have seen the stars of Fox's Accused before.
msn.com
Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career
Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
'Velma' stars Sam Richardson and Glenn Howerton say the show's complicated love quadrangle reminded them of the 'teen drama' aspect of high school
Richardson and Howerton, who voice Norville and Fred, spoke to Insider about the HBO Max animated series that centers on Velma Dinkley's origin story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Alex Hirsch and Disney redub Justin Roiland’s voice in ‘Gravity Falls’ as they did Louis C.K.?
It’s not just Rick &Morty that’s been impacted by the ongoing downfall of Justin Roiland, in the wake of the previously acclaimed creator and voice actor facing domestic violence charges. Although the Adult Swim series will no doubt be the most-discussed casualty of Roiland’s career likely being over, his status as one of the most influential figures in animated television over the past decade and a half means that many popular cartoons of contemporary times will unfortunately tainted by his involvement.
26 details and callbacks to 'That '70s Show' on season 1 of Netflix's spin-off series, 'That '90s Show'
The new show features familiar faces, references, and callbacks to the original sitcom that ran for eight seasons on Fox, starring Topher Grace.
Ben Platt and Molly Gordon’s Mockumentary ‘Theater Camp’ Sells to Searchlight Following Sundance Premiere
“Theater Camp,” a loving mockumentary about thespians starring Ben Platt and Molly Gordon, has sold to Searchlight following its premiere at this year’s at Sundance Film Festival. The deal, which is for worldwide rights, came together for $8 million and includes a theatrical release. Gordon and Nick Lieberman directed the crowd-pleaser, which also features Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison and Ayo Edebiri. “Theater Camp” takes place at a scrappy overnight camp in upstate New York and begins as AdirondACTS founder Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma. In her absence, her crypto bro son Troy and some quirky instructors are left...
EW.com
Netflix CEOs say they've 'never canceled a successful show' amid wave of cancellations
Netflix CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters defended the streamer's cancellation of fan favorite shows. Recent cancellations that sparked mourning and frustration on social media include the acclaimed fantasy drama Warrior Nun, animated sitcom Inside Job, German period sci-fi 1899, and horror series Resident Evil, loosely adapted from the video game series, among others. Sarandos has maintained that Netflix has "never canceled a successful show."
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunite on 'SNL,' revive 'Parks and Rec' characters
Amy Poehler made a return to "Saturday Night Live" this weekend and reunited with host Aubrey Plaza to revive their "Parks and Rec" characters.
David Spade Thinks ‘Black Sheep’ With Chris Farley Should Have Been Axed
David Spade and Chris Farley started out on Saturday Night Live together and became a beloved comedy duo before Chris Farley died in 1997. After he got famous for Saturday Night Live (SNL), Chris signed a two-picture deal with Paramount. The first film was the extremely popular Tommy Boy. The next was Black Sheep.
EW.com
The Mosquito Coast canceled at Apple TV+ after 2 seasons
The Fox family's journey has officially come to an end. Apple TV+'s daring drama The Mosquito Coast has been canceled after two seasons, Deadline reports. The news comes just two weeks after the series — which stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman — released its explosive season finale on Jan. 6.
John Larroquette’s Wife: Meet The ‘Night Court’ Star’s Spouse
John Larroquette is an actor. He reprises his role in the Night Court revival. He’s married to Elizabeth Ann Cookson. John and Elizabeth have three children. John Larroquette, 75, is back in court! The actor is reprising his Emmy Award-winning role as Dan Fielding in Night Court for the NBC revival series starring Melissa Rauch. John is the only original cast member involved in the revival, which sees his character return as a public defender. John has enjoyed major success both professional and personally. He’s been married to his wife, Elizabeth Ann Cookson, for over 47 years, and they have such an amazing love story.
ComicBook
Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.
EW.com
Maya Rudolph has entered the M&M's spokescandy discourse
One of the dumbest "controversies" of the past year just got sillier. Saturday Night Live and Bridesmaids alum Maya Rudolph has been named the new spokesperson for M&M's just as the candy company announced it is doing away with its spokescandies in light of "backlash." (Heavy on the air quotes.)
