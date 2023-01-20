Stratford-based Sikorsky celebrated a historic milestone Jan. 20 with the delivery of a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to the U.S. Army. That delivery represented the 5,000th Hawk variant manufactured by the Lockheed Martin subsidiary, marking an extraordinary 45 years of innovation. “Sikorsky, as a company, has been forged by the...

