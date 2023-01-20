Read full article on original website
Related
cbia.com
Governor Proposes Pass-Through Entity Tax Credit Restoration
Gov. Ned Lamont’s first legislative proposal for 2023 puts millions of dollars back in the hands of Connecticut’s small businesses. The proposal fully restores the pass-through entity tax credit to its original 93.01%, saving 123,000 small businesses an estimated $60 million a year. “These changes we are proposing...
cbia.com
Sikorsky Marks Historic Black Hawk Milestone
Stratford-based Sikorsky celebrated a historic milestone Jan. 20 with the delivery of a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter to the U.S. Army. That delivery represented the 5,000th Hawk variant manufactured by the Lockheed Martin subsidiary, marking an extraordinary 45 years of innovation. “Sikorsky, as a company, has been forged by the...
Comments / 0