5 health systems choosing Ensemble for RCM services
Here are five health systems that have selected Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management services in the past year:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble's payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
Memorial Sloan Kettering lays off 337 employees
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is laying off 337 employees to reduce costs amid widespread hospital financial challenges, according to a U.S. Department of Labor filing. The layoffs equate to about 1.8 percent of Memorial Sloan's 22,500 workforce, a slight drop from the 3 percent that was previously reported. "These...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a manager of revenue integrity. 2. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a...
Hospitals raising nurse pay: Why now?
Inflation, nurse contracts opening up and a decrease in contract worker utilization are among the factors behind a spate of recent pay raises across hospitals and health systems. But such raises are hardly enough to remain competitive and improve retention in today's market, experts say. Becker's has reported on various...
Civica chooses exclusive distributor
Civica Rx, a nonprofit drugmaker formed four years ago by health systems, picked AmerisourceBergen as its exclusive distribution partner. The collaboration will "ensure the stability of supply of essential generic medicines nationwide" and be implemented in phases throughout the first half of 2023, according to a Jan. 23 news release from AmerisourceBergen.
Halifax Health suffers from contract labor costs but posts positive operating income
Daytona Beach, Fla.-based Halifax Health reported positive operating income in 2022 even as contract labor costs continued to pose the system a significant challenge. Halifax Health, which operates three hospital locations, reported $20.8 million in operating income for the period ended Sept. 30, 2022. Declines in investment values dragged down overall income to a loss of $7.4 million.
Feds to pharmacies: Give unused N95s to healthcare workers
The federal government asked pharmacies to scrounge up the N95 respirators they received and offer them to healthcare providers and health centers. In a Jan. 19 bulletin, HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration told health centers to ask local pharmacies about their remaining supply of N95 masks and request them for free because HHS distributed them with no cost.
How Dr. Stephen Klasko had a '197-year-old academic medical center thinking like a startup'
For former hospital chief Stephen Klasko, MD, working in the venture capital world has been a humbling experience. "When you're the CEO of a health system, you have lots of people not only working for you but doing everything for you and, frankly, kissing your ring," he told Becker's. "When you're doing what I'm doing now, it's you.
Illinois hospital to temporarily close after ER provider contract terminated
St. Margaret's Health-Peru (Ill.) notified staff it would temporarily close Jan. 28 after its contract with an emergency room provider ends, according to a report from Shaw Local News Network. An unnamed emergency room services provider terminated its contract with St. Margaret's, and the hospital hasn't been able to find...
5 hospital construction projects costing more than $100M
Five hospital projects costing more than $100 million Becker's has reported on since Dec. 29:. Kapaa, Hawaii-based Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital is moving forward with a $400 million renovation plan. Rochester, N.Y.-based Strong Memorial Hospital began a $640 million expansion project to add more than 650,000 square feet of hospital...
California hospital chair speaks out after CEO, CFO resign; clinicians still skeptical
The chair of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center's board of trustees has spoken out after the resignation of its acting CEO and CFO on Jan. 14. Nashville, Tenn.-based consulting firm Healthcare Management Partners was managing the hospital when it issued a termination notice, effective Jan. 29. The firm's managing directors, Scott Phillips and Derek Pierce, were serving as CEO and CFO, respectively; both stepped down once the board accepted the notice.
Strategic Contract Management: The Key to Successful Physician Onboarding
As healthcare organizations strive to provide quality care in the face of an evolving payment, regulatory and employment landscape, a standardized approach to physician contract management can help to define their most vital relationships from the start, setting the stage for a more efficient — and safer — workforce.
Walmart, J&J partner on maternal health
Walmart and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health are partnering to try to improve maternal health among Black women in Georgia. The partnership will work with CareSource to provide maternal telehealth support, pregnancy self-care tools and support of maternal health research being conducted by Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine. More than...
Willis-Knighton affirmed credit ratings at 'AA' amid positive recovery expectations
Shreveport, La.-based Willis-Knighton Health System had its overall and specific bonds ratings affirmed at "AA-" amid expectations it has a strong enough market presence and robust financial profile to recover margins "materially" in 2023, Fitch Ratings said Jan. 23. Such recovery will likely be supported by labor cost reduction initiatives,...
Cyberattack partly to blame for Illinois hospital closure, leaders say
Leaders of Spring Valley, Ill.-based St. Margaret's Health say a cyberattack is partly to blame for their decision to close its Peru, Ill., hospital, 25 News Now in Peoria reported Jan. 20. In a letter obtained by the news outlet and addressed to employees, President and CEO Tim Muntz and...
Intermountain Healthcare changes its name
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare officially changed its name to Intermountain Health on Jan. 23. The name change reflects "an added emphasis on keeping people healthy, as well as continuing to provide world-class medical care at its hospitals and clinics," according to a health system news release. In September, the...
ChristianaCare making progress in reducing contract labor, inpatient costs
Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare is seeing early progress under a new initiative to lower both length of inpatient stay and contract labor costs. Contract labor costs, for example, have been on a downward trend since a high of almost $5.5 million in July 2022 to total $3.3 million in Oct. 2022, well below budget forecasts. Such costs are predicted to decline further with a low of $2.7 million in June 2023, Christiana said in a presentation.
ScionHealth acquisition adds 15 specialty hospitals
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth has completed the acquisition of Dallas-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group, adding 15 specialty hospitals, eight senior living locations and about 3,000 providers to its network. ScionHealth, which was established in 2021 by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare, now operates 94 hospital campuses — 76 long-term...
Colorado rural hospitals pass on dropping inpatient care
Colorado rural hospitals that could receive $3 million in funding from Medicare if they drop inpatient care and keep an emergency room are declining the program and opting to keep their inpatient care, the Greeley Tribune reported Jan. 23. Colorado has 32 critical access hospitals eligible for the program, and...
5 health systems implementing new EHR systems
Here are 5 health systems that have implemented new EHR systems or announced plans to do so since Dec. 30:. Amberwell Health Hiawatha (Kan.) and Amberwell Highland Clinic went live with a Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1. Jonesboro, Ark.-based St. Bernards Healthcare went live with the Meditech Expanse...
