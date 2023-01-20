Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals raising nurse pay: Why now?
Inflation, nurse contracts opening up and a decrease in contract worker utilization are among the factors behind a spate of recent pay raises across hospitals and health systems. But such raises are hardly enough to remain competitive and improve retention in today's market, experts say. Becker's has reported on various...
beckershospitalreview.com
312-bed hospital closure in Florida leaves community strained
Competition closing would in other circumstances perhaps be positive, but an unexpected closure of ShorePoint Venice Hospital in North Venice, Fla., will now leave the community with 312 fewer hospital beds for patients. As a result, the remaining hospital in the region, Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice, now may face capacity strains, according to the Herald-Tribune.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems seeking cybersecurity talent
Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking cybersecurity talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. East Tennessee Children's Hospital, based in Knoxville, is seeking a security analyst. Nicklaus Children's Hospital, based in Miami, is seeking a cybersecurity...
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
beckershospitalreview.com
Yale New Haven Health's planned 3-hospital acquisition 'critical' to growth, CEO says
Despite hospital consolidation concerns, "growth is critical" to the success of Yale New Haven Health, and its planned 3-hospital acquisition will benefit patients in the state, CEO Christopher O'Connor told the Hartford Courant. In October, the system signed an agreement to purchase three hospitals from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 nurse practitioner trends to watch in 2023
Hospitals should look to nurse practitioners in 2023 to help fill gaps created by the surging shortage of primary and mental healthcare professionals throughout the U.S., according to a Jan. 18 statement by the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. The increased demand for nurse practitioners will continue...
beckershospitalreview.com
Woman fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Florida hospital campus in intended murder-suicide, police say
A 76-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband at a Florida hospital campus over the weekend. Ellen Gilland allegedly shot and killed Jerry Gilland on Jan. 21 in the Select Medical long-term acute care facility within AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.), according to a police news release posted on Facebook.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Jersey hospitals secure $10M for violence intervention
New Jersey's Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program secured a $10 million grant in the form of American Rescue Plan funds, TapInto reported Jan. 23. The program aims to help clinicians provide trauma informed approaches to gun violence victims to reduce retaliatory violence. Launched three years ago, the program has helped more than 180 people.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart, J&J partner on maternal health
Walmart and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health are partnering to try to improve maternal health among Black women in Georgia. The partnership will work with CareSource to provide maternal telehealth support, pregnancy self-care tools and support of maternal health research being conducted by Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine. More than...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems choosing Ensemble for RCM services
Here are five health systems that have selected Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management services in the past year:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble's payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Mayo Clinic director named rural hospital CFO
Brent Feickert has been named CFO of Jefferson County Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Fairfield, Iowa. Mr. Feickert has held healthcare leadership roles across Iowa and Minnesota for 16 years, according to a Jan. 23 news release from the hospital. He previously held the CFO role at West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, but most recently served as a director in the finance division of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, according to his LinkedIn profile.
beckershospitalreview.com
How children's hospitals are tackling gun safety
In the last two years, St. Louis Children's Hospital has given out about 5,000 free gun locks to anyone who needs them, no questions asked. Leaders at the hospital say the initiative is one example of how healthcare organizations can address the nation's gun violence epidemic and reduce the stigma of talking about gun safety, according to a Jan. 22 CNN report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Biofourmis to power Orlando Health's home-based care program
Orlando (Fla.) Health has entered into an agreement with global technology-enabled care delivery provider Biofourmis to use its tools to power its hospital-at-home program. Orlando Health's hospital-at-home program, which is slated to launch in early 2023, will use Biofourmis tools that can continuously collect vital signs and physiologic signals, according to a Jan. 23 news release from Biofourmis.
Lakeland toddler battles rare disease-causing lesions
A Lakeland toddler has been diagnosed with a rare disease called Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis. The disease causes an abnormal amount of certain immune cells which causes lesions on organs.
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital chair speaks out after CEO, CFO resign; clinicians still skeptical
The chair of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center's board of trustees has spoken out after the resignation of its acting CEO and CFO on Jan. 14. Nashville, Tenn.-based consulting firm Healthcare Management Partners was managing the hospital when it issued a termination notice, effective Jan. 29. The firm's managing directors, Scott Phillips and Derek Pierce, were serving as CEO and CFO, respectively; both stepped down once the board accepted the notice.
beckershospitalreview.com
ACHE nominates chair-elect, 4 governors
Five healthcare leaders from across the country have been nominated to the American College of Healthcare Executives. One nominee for chair-elect and four nominees to serve on the board of governors have agreed to serve if elected, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The election will be held at the Council of Regents Meeting prior to ACHE's Congress on Healthcare Leadership in Chicago, beginning March 20.
beckershospitalreview.com
ScionHealth acquisition adds 15 specialty hospitals
Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth has completed the acquisition of Dallas-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group, adding 15 specialty hospitals, eight senior living locations and about 3,000 providers to its network. ScionHealth, which was established in 2021 by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare, now operates 94 hospital campuses — 76 long-term...
beckershospitalreview.com
Colorado rural hospitals pass on dropping inpatient care
Colorado rural hospitals that could receive $3 million in funding from Medicare if they drop inpatient care and keep an emergency room are declining the program and opting to keep their inpatient care, the Greeley Tribune reported Jan. 23. Colorado has 32 critical access hospitals eligible for the program, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cyberattack partly to blame for Illinois hospital closure, leaders say
Leaders of Spring Valley, Ill.-based St. Margaret's Health say a cyberattack is partly to blame for their decision to close its Peru, Ill., hospital, 25 News Now in Peoria reported Jan. 20. In a letter obtained by the news outlet and addressed to employees, President and CEO Tim Muntz and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Trailblazing pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dies at 92
Charles Champion, PharmD, the first Black pharmacist to work at a Memphis, Tenn., hospital, died Jan. 21 at 92, ABC24 reported Jan. 21. Dr. Champion spent 60 years serving the Memphis community. In 1957, he started work at John Gaston Hospital — now known as Regional One Health — where he was the first Black pharmacist in the city. In 1981, he established Champion Pharmacy and Herb Store. Self-identified as an herbal pharmacist, he fused modern pharmacy with his belief in the healing powers of herbs, according to his LinkedIn.
Comments / 0