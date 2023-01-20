Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 11:34 p.m. EST
FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified. WASHINGTON (AP) — Another search, this one by the FBI at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, has turned up more material containing classified markings. Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, says in a statement that Friday’s search overseen by the Justice Department lasted nearly 13 hours. The FBI also took some of Biden’s notes dating to his years as vice president. Two previously reported document discoveries have created a political headache for Biden as he prepares to launch a reelection bid. The discoveries also complicate the Justice Department’s probe into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents and official records after he left office.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Florida horse racer, 19, is killed 'instantly' in horror training accident
Track officials at Tampa Bay Downs identified the victim Saturday as 19-year-old Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider at the course.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
9th Annual Cursive is Cool Contest Launches for Students in North America
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation announced that their 2023 “Cursive is Cool”® contest is now open to North American students from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Students are encouraged to enter early. Prizes will be awarded for First...
TikTok bans
Across the country is growing, with 19 public universities instituting prohibitions on the Chinese-owned app in the last several months. But to even call it a “ban” is a bit overzealous. Take Leon Ondieki, for instance. The senior at University of Georgia was quick to figure out a...
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedy in Monterey Park underscores a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
