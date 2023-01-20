FBI searched Biden home, found items marked classified. WASHINGTON (AP) — Another search, this one by the FBI at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, has turned up more material containing classified markings. Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, says in a statement that Friday’s search overseen by the Justice Department lasted nearly 13 hours. The FBI also took some of Biden’s notes dating to his years as vice president. Two previously reported document discoveries have created a political headache for Biden as he prepares to launch a reelection bid. The discoveries also complicate the Justice Department’s probe into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents and official records after he left office.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO