Former employee killed after opening fire at Indiana Walmart

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

A gunman was killed by police after opening fire inside a Walmart in southern Indiana Thursday night, injuring one person.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosely II, a former employee at the store.

A call about the shooting came in at 9:59 p.m. and officers immediately responded to the store and went inside in search of the suspect, according to Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray.

Officers exchanged several rounds of gunfire with the suspect. Gray said Mosley would fire and then run off, leading the officers around the store, WFIE reported.

Ultimately, the Mosely was shot and killed by officers.

Three minutes after Evansville Police put an alert on social media about the shooting, they tweeted that the threat was "neutralized."

One woman was shot by the gunman, police said. The victim was identified only as a current Walmart employee. She was airlifted to the hospital, though her current condition is unknown.

In a statement to WFIE, Walmart said it was "shocked by the senseless violence" that occurred at the store.

"Our hearts are with our associate at this time. As we learn more, we’ll do everything we can to support our associates as they cope with this tragedy," the statement said. "We’re thankful for the local first responders and will continue working with law enforcement through the course of their investigation."

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Harold Thompson
3d ago

Correct title of story black male former employee shoots current white male or female current employee in the face let’s get this correct media not just one-sided bias

