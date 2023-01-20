Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Owensboro High School Theatre Department Fundraiser
The Owensboro High School “Rose Curtain Players” are having a “Snacks with Characters” fundraiser on Saturday, February 18th, at Owensboro High School. The students are raising money to attend the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University in Bloomington in June. Bring your kids to meet their...
You Can Learn to Sculpt from Kentucky’s World Champion Wood Sculptor
I have seen Owensboro's Aaron Kizer paint a portrait of Johnny Cash in, like, five minutes...and UPSIDE DOWN--the painting, not Aaron. And it was a breathtaking sight to behold. And I didn't know something like that was on my bucket list until I put it there AFTER his "performance." So...
Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes
Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
Muhlenberg County, KY Native Signs Deal with Curb Records in Nashville
Exciting news for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky native Kelsey Hart. There is no doubt that he is proof that hard work, patience and perseverance pay off. Today, in Nashville, Kelsey signed a deal with Curb Records. I first met Kelsey about ten years ago when he was the front man for...
2023 Polar Plunge in Boonville to Benefit Special Olympics Indiana
The chilly annual event. Polar Plunge returns to Boonville, Indiana in 2023. Here's everything you need to know to be a part of it. Throughout the state of Indiana, there are 15 different Polar Plunge events. Combined, they support 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. During the past 24 years, Polar Plunge events have raised more than $10 million to support Special Olympics Indiana’s athletes and programs. For those who don't know, this event is where individuals and teams come together to take an ice-cold dip into the chilly waters of Scales Lake during the winter for a great cause.
Popular Kentucky R.E.A.D. Pups Visiting Local Library To Hang Out With Kids
Back by popular demand. The Owensboro Public Schools R.E.A.D. pups will be visiting DCPL to read with children and it's totally FREE. The Owensboro Public School System introduced our community to Charlie the R.E.A.D. therapy dog in the Spring of 2021. Here's some info about Charlie;. Charlie, a Doberman Pinscher...
Evansville Public Libraries Partner With AARP to Provide Tax Aide for Members
Back in 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote a letter that included the now-famous quote, "in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." Over 230 years later, that statement still rings true. As much as you may hate it, now is the time to start preparing your taxes, and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is here to make that process a little less painful (hopefully).
Planning Spring Break? Here are the Aquariums Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Even though the countdown to spring (less than 60 days away) is on, we still have nearly two months left of winter. A great way to spend a weekend is perhaps by taking a road trip to fun destinations. If you're looking for some adventure and want to visit some marine life without having to go deep-sea diving, here are some amazing aquariums within a day's drive of the tri-state.
Top 5 Best Places to Grab a Cookie in Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to treat yourself to a cookie, but you're wondering where to go to get one, you're in luck! We have the Top 5 places in Evansville, Indiana to Grab a Cookie. Look. I enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
wevv.com
Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro
Habitat for Humanity broke ground on two houses today to kick off the year, these will be two of 10 homes they build for families this year. Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking takes place in Owensboro. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County unveils two of the ten houses they will be building...
Evansville Native Who Created ‘Roseanne’ Returns for Event at UE on Saturday
You may not instantly recognize his name, but I guarantee you are familiar with the work of Matt Williams. The Evansville native is best known as the creator and executive producer of Roseanne, and as the co-creator and executive producer of Home Improvement. Matt also spent a few seasons writing for a little show you might remember from the 80s called The Cosby Show. Oh yeah, he was also a co-creator of the Cosby spin-off series A Different World - for that, I say thank you for introducing me to Jasmine Guy.
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
Attention Chocolate Lovers – There’s a ‘Cocoa Crawl’ Coming to Henderson in February
Few things warm your bones on a chilly winter day in the Tri-State than a cup of hot chocolate. Some people like to enjoy it with marshmallows on top. Some prefer a heaping pile of whip cream. There are those who like to add a little spice, and those, like me, who just want as much chocolate flavor as possible. Whatever your preference, you'll likely find a version you love during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce's "Cocoa Crawl" coming up in February.
wevv.com
Popular pizza being served in Spencer County
The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
Kentucky Amphitheatre Hosting ‘Battle of the Dam’ Bands and Your Band Could Win
Beaver Dam Amphitheatre in Ohio County, Kentucky has already announced a couple of big events coming up in 2023. First up will be the season opener on Saturday, May 6th. That's when Beaver Dam will roll out the proverbial red carpet to welcome Casting Crowns' The Healer Tour to town.
Fiery Photos from Overnight Blaze at Owensboro Burger King
There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location on 18th and Triplett Streets in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
Affordable Memory Bears Made From the Heart in Daviess County, Kentucky
Johnna Gray creates personalized keepsakes handcrafted from a loved one's cherished clothing in Utica. Every Memory Bear is one of a kind teddy bear. When you lose someone you love, it helps to have something huggable to hold. Recently, my sister-in-law lost her husband. She wanted to give her children...
Cerebral Palsy Won’t Stop Evansville’s Mr. Memorial from Rappelling Down 9 Stories
Reitz Memorial Graduate Aaron Coomer Accepts Challenge to Rappel Down 9 Stories. Jeff Perdue is spreading the word about the Granted and the second annual Over the Edge Rappelling fundraiser. If you have never met Jeff, let me tell you, he is persuasive. He is not the type to just ask once and be done. When it comes to Granted, he really won't stop until you say yes.
Enjoy A Yummy Chocolate Stroll & A Date In An Igloo in This Indiana Small Town
It's back for another delicious year of fun and festivities the Annual Chocolate Walk. This is actually exactly what it sounds like and we have all the yummy details. If you have never taken the time to visit Huntingburg, Indiana, you are totally missing out. It resembles that of a town in a Hallmark movie. From the quaint little shops to the gorgeously designed homes it is absolutely perfect and just a short drive from anywhere in the Tri-State area. They put themselves on the map for being featured in "A League of Their Own" and "Hard Rain"? It's true and totally cool. Plus they have an amazing thrift store that I am quite fond of.
