Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Have Spectrum or Comcast? You May Be Able to Get Peacock Premium for Free
Peacock houses tens of thousands of hours of free shows, movies, sports and originals. But a lot of the most popular programming is restricted to premium members only. You can't watch same-day streaming movies, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Premier League matches, WWE and other titles in full unless you pay for a Peacock Premium subscription.
CNET
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Episode 2 Makes Major Changes to the Game's Story
The Last of Us episode 2 landed on HBO Max on Sunday, and it saw Ellie, Tess and Joel taking the first steps of their dark journey across the US. Fans of the classic video game will undoubtedly be pleased at how closely it mirrors the source material. There were...
CNET
New Tech Is Making Free Over-the-Air TV Even Better
You can get free HD content, including sports, news, dramas and comedies, just about everywhere in the US. ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more are broadcasting their shows right now, and all you need to get them is an antenna and maybe a separate, inexpensive, tuner. Even better, the entire broadcasting system is going through a change that will lead to free 4K and HDR content, additional programming and more. Amazingly, it will still be free.
CNET
The Best Video Game Documentaries to Watch in 2023
Have you ever wondered how Sony ended up breaking into the video game business? Or maybe you've heard the rumor that Atari dumped thousands of game cartridges in the New Mexico desert. Or you might be curious to know who the real King of Kong is. These are just some of the questions that are answered in some of the best and most interesting video game documentaries that you can watch right now.
CNET
Get Super Bowl-Ready With Up to $250 Off Amazon Fire TV Models
Looking for a new 4K TV ahead of the Super Bowl? Amazon has kicked off a timely sale on its own Fire TV lineup of televisions with as much as $250 off regular prices. A variety of models and sizes are on sale with prices starting at $260. Select deals are also being matched at Best Buy.
CNET
HBO's 'The Last of Us' Infects Your Google Search
With The Last of Us episode 2 now available HBO Max, Google added a creepy Easter egg to celebrate the show. It's linked to the Cordyceps fungal outbreak that brought the video game-inspired series' fictional world to ruin. If you Google "The Last of Us" on desktop or mobile, you'll...
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
Comments / 0