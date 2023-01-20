President Joe Biden on Jan. 22 issued a memorandum directing HHS to "consider new guidance" to protect legal access to abortion pills in the U.S. The memorandum directs HHS to consult with the attorney general and the secretary of homeland security "to consider new guidance to support patients, providers and pharmacies who wish to legally access, prescribe or provide mifepristone — no matter where they live." It also directs the agency to work with the Justice and Homeland Security departments on new actions that will ensure patients have access to reproductive care, including medication abortion from a pharmacy, "free from threats or violence."

