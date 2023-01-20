Read full article on original website
Hospitals raising nurse pay: Why now?
Inflation, nurse contracts opening up and a decrease in contract worker utilization are among the factors behind a spate of recent pay raises across hospitals and health systems. But such raises are hardly enough to remain competitive and improve retention in today's market, experts say. Becker's has reported on various...
Biden directs HHS to protect abortion pill access
President Joe Biden on Jan. 22 issued a memorandum directing HHS to "consider new guidance" to protect legal access to abortion pills in the U.S. The memorandum directs HHS to consult with the attorney general and the secretary of homeland security "to consider new guidance to support patients, providers and pharmacies who wish to legally access, prescribe or provide mifepristone — no matter where they live." It also directs the agency to work with the Justice and Homeland Security departments on new actions that will ensure patients have access to reproductive care, including medication abortion from a pharmacy, "free from threats or violence."
The 15 best, worst states for retirement in 2023
Virginia is the top state for retirement this year, coming into 11th place for both healthcare and quality of life, but lagging in 16th place for affordability, according to one new ranking. The rankings for 2023 come from Wallethub, a personal finance website. To identify the best and worst states...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a manager of revenue integrity. 2. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a...
4 nurse practitioner trends to watch in 2023
Hospitals should look to nurse practitioners in 2023 to help fill gaps created by the surging shortage of primary and mental healthcare professionals throughout the U.S., according to a Jan. 18 statement by the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. The increased demand for nurse practitioners will continue...
Educator tax credit could become reality
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green M.D. gave his first State of the State address today, Jan. 23. Green laid out his plans to help teachers by helping them buy supplies for their classrooms. One has to wonder at what point in time did legislators stop providing the funding for teachers to do their jobs; […]
Majority of Americans want government and private insurance in healthcare
Americans have a "yes, but" view of the government's role in healthcare. The majority say the federal government should ensure that all Americans have coverage, but prefer a system based on private insurance. The finding comes from a new Gallup poll, released Jan. 23. Gallup has tracked the public's views...
How children's hospitals are tackling gun safety
In the last two years, St. Louis Children's Hospital has given out about 5,000 free gun locks to anyone who needs them, no questions asked. Leaders at the hospital say the initiative is one example of how healthcare organizations can address the nation's gun violence epidemic and reduce the stigma of talking about gun safety, according to a Jan. 22 CNN report.
Walmart, J&J partner on maternal health
Walmart and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health are partnering to try to improve maternal health among Black women in Georgia. The partnership will work with CareSource to provide maternal telehealth support, pregnancy self-care tools and support of maternal health research being conducted by Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine. More than...
New Jersey hospitals secure $10M for violence intervention
New Jersey's Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program secured a $10 million grant in the form of American Rescue Plan funds, TapInto reported Jan. 23. The program aims to help clinicians provide trauma informed approaches to gun violence victims to reduce retaliatory violence. Launched three years ago, the program has helped more than 180 people.
ACHE nominates chair-elect, 4 governors
Five healthcare leaders from across the country have been nominated to the American College of Healthcare Executives. One nominee for chair-elect and four nominees to serve on the board of governors have agreed to serve if elected, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The election will be held at the Council of Regents Meeting prior to ACHE's Congress on Healthcare Leadership in Chicago, beginning March 20.
Colorado rural hospitals pass on dropping inpatient care
Colorado rural hospitals that could receive $3 million in funding from Medicare if they drop inpatient care and keep an emergency room are declining the program and opting to keep their inpatient care, the Greeley Tribune reported Jan. 23. Colorado has 32 critical access hospitals eligible for the program, and...
312-bed hospital closure in Florida leaves community strained
Competition closing would in other circumstances perhaps be positive, but an unexpected closure of ShorePoint Venice Hospital in North Venice, Fla., will now leave the community with 312 fewer hospital beds for patients. As a result, the remaining hospital in the region, Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice, now may face capacity strains, according to the Herald-Tribune.
ChristianaCare making progress in reducing contract labor, inpatient costs
Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare is seeing early progress under a new initiative to lower both length of inpatient stay and contract labor costs. Contract labor costs, for example, have been on a downward trend since a high of almost $5.5 million in July 2022 to total $3.3 million in Oct. 2022, well below budget forecasts. Such costs are predicted to decline further with a low of $2.7 million in June 2023, Christiana said in a presentation.
6 health systems seeking cybersecurity talent
Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking cybersecurity talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. East Tennessee Children's Hospital, based in Knoxville, is seeking a security analyst. Nicklaus Children's Hospital, based in Miami, is seeking a cybersecurity...
Measles case in Kentucky tied to Ohio outbreak
A case of measles in Kentucky has been linked to the outbreak in Ohio, which has infected at least 85 people. Health officials in Kentucky said the state's case was reported in December in Christian County, according to a Jan. 20 report from ABC affiliate WBKO. Several other Kentucky residents with known exposures to cases in Ohio are being monitored. Kentucky has among the lowest measles-mumps-rubella vaccine coverage rate among kindergartners in the nation, according to a recent report from the CDC.
