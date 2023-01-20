Read full article on original website
Yellen rejects minting $1T platinum coin to avoid US debt ceiling as a 'gimmick'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed the idea of minting a $1 trillion platinum coin to raise the debt limit without Congress as a "gimmick" that the Fed may not agree with.
DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance
Th Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding its dominance over the digital advertising market, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Google declined to comment...
China’s shrinking population: what it means for the rest of the world - expert panel
From climate change to women’s rights, what effect will the demographic time bomb at the heart of China’s economy have?
How Gen Z sees healthcare: 10 stats
Generation Z is known among their predecessors for demanding difference: different workplace norms, different social initiatives, different technological approaches. They'll want a different healthcare industry, too, as many literally wear their health metrics on their sleeve. Members of Gen Z are tracking their health with apps and wrist watches, seeking...
University of Chicago launches incubator for AI healthcare startups
University of Chicago has debuted an accelerator to develop and fund artificial intelligence and data science startups, including those focused on healthcare. The Transform project will pick 20 startups to receive about $250,000 in total investment each, with $25,000 in funding, credits for Amazon Web Services and Google for Startups, workspace, and access to industry, technical and student advisers. The program will be housed at the Deep Tech Ventures initiative at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
