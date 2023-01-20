ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance

Th Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding its dominance over the digital advertising market, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Google declined to comment...
beckershospitalreview.com

How Gen Z sees healthcare: 10 stats

Generation Z is known among their predecessors for demanding difference: different workplace norms, different social initiatives, different technological approaches. They'll want a different healthcare industry, too, as many literally wear their health metrics on their sleeve. Members of Gen Z are tracking their health with apps and wrist watches, seeking...
beckershospitalreview.com

University of Chicago launches incubator for AI healthcare startups

University of Chicago has debuted an accelerator to develop and fund artificial intelligence and data science startups, including those focused on healthcare. The Transform project will pick 20 startups to receive about $250,000 in total investment each, with $25,000 in funding, credits for Amazon Web Services and Google for Startups, workspace, and access to industry, technical and student advisers. The program will be housed at the Deep Tech Ventures initiative at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy