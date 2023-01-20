ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 4

Tessa Cunningham
3d ago

you got paid for "coNvid" and putting people in vents ... Medicare site tells us what tax payers pay'd you to do what you did. SHAME ON YOU, HOW COMMUNIST OF YOU. You did this to yourself, begging for more money to save you but SHUT IT DOWN, SICK PEOPLE, SHUT IT DOOOOOOWN 🤷🤦🤦

Reply(1)
3
Related
Chronicle

Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Drop in All But Three Washington Counties

In the 2021-22 school year, only one county in Washington reached the federal target of 95% or more children receiving all required vaccinations before entering kindergarten. The sole county was Franklin in Eastern Washington, where Pasco is located. About 1,550 of the county's 1,600 kindergartners — around 96% — had completed all required immunizations in fall 2021, according to new data from the Washington State Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Muzzall: Capital Gains Tax Likely To Hit Ag

As the debate over a capital gains tax in Washington continues, it’s looking more and more likely that the farming community will be subject to those taxes, despite earlier assurances that they wouldn’t be. At issue is the constitutionality of the capital gains tax passed by lawmakers in April 2021, that looks to issue a 7% tax on all transactions of $250,000 or great. The issue is currently being argued in the courts.
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Dartmouth Health freezes hiring, plans job reviews

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is freezing hiring and reviewing all vacant jobs at its flagship hospital and clinics in an effort to close a $120 million budget gap, the Valley News reported Jan. 21. Dartmouth Health has implemented performance improvement plans and will conduct hiring reviews for all open positions...
LEBANON, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado rural hospitals pass on dropping inpatient care

Colorado rural hospitals that could receive $3 million in funding from Medicare if they drop inpatient care and keep an emergency room are declining the program and opting to keep their inpatient care, the Greeley Tribune reported Jan. 23. Colorado has 32 critical access hospitals eligible for the program, and...
COLORADO STATE
Big Country News

Washington State AG's Office Recovers Another $9.3 Million in Stolen Unemployment Benefits

OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million stolen as part of a massive unemployment fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money had been deposited by fraudsters into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered Bank of America to return the stolen funds to Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill

Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit

WASHINGTON-In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families. Eligibility: Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State

Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
WASHINGTON STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse Testifies in Support of Safe Staffing Bill

Lawmakers in Washington state are in the process of debating two new bills that would change the healthcare industry. Nursing unions and their allies recently introduced Senate Bill 5236, which would implement safe nurse-patient ratios at hospitals around the state, but the bill doesn’t specify what those ratios should be. Instead, it asks the Department of Labor and Rules to set standards.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy