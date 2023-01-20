Read full article on original website
Tessa Cunningham
3d ago
Chronicle
Kindergarten Vaccination Rates Drop in All But Three Washington Counties
In the 2021-22 school year, only one county in Washington reached the federal target of 95% or more children receiving all required vaccinations before entering kindergarten. The sole county was Franklin in Eastern Washington, where Pasco is located. About 1,550 of the county's 1,600 kindergartners — around 96% — had completed all required immunizations in fall 2021, according to new data from the Washington State Department of Health.
pnwag.net
Muzzall: Capital Gains Tax Likely To Hit Ag
As the debate over a capital gains tax in Washington continues, it’s looking more and more likely that the farming community will be subject to those taxes, despite earlier assurances that they wouldn’t be. At issue is the constitutionality of the capital gains tax passed by lawmakers in April 2021, that looks to issue a 7% tax on all transactions of $250,000 or great. The issue is currently being argued in the courts.
beckershospitalreview.com
Dartmouth Health freezes hiring, plans job reviews
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is freezing hiring and reviewing all vacant jobs at its flagship hospital and clinics in an effort to close a $120 million budget gap, the Valley News reported Jan. 21. Dartmouth Health has implemented performance improvement plans and will conduct hiring reviews for all open positions...
beckershospitalreview.com
Colorado rural hospitals pass on dropping inpatient care
Colorado rural hospitals that could receive $3 million in funding from Medicare if they drop inpatient care and keep an emergency room are declining the program and opting to keep their inpatient care, the Greeley Tribune reported Jan. 23. Colorado has 32 critical access hospitals eligible for the program, and...
Washington State AG's Office Recovers Another $9.3 Million in Stolen Unemployment Benefits
OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million stolen as part of a massive unemployment fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money had been deposited by fraudsters into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered Bank of America to return the stolen funds to Washington state.
publicnewsservice.org
Undocumented Workers Could Get Access to Unemployment Under WA Bill
Undocumented workers in Washington state do not have access to unemployment insurance, but some state lawmakers aim to change it this session. The bill proposed in the House and Senate would create a wage replacement program for undocumented Washingtonians who lose their jobs. Sasha Wasserstrom, policy director for the Washington...
Survey Claims Washington State Is 8th Worst State to Retire
Are you considering retiring in beautiful Washington State? Before you take the plunge, it's important to be aware of the potential pitfalls of living and retiring here. Why Is Washington State Not The #1 Place To Retire In The Nation?. From high taxes, and a lack of job opportunities to...
KOMO News
Changes to health care costs in 2023 for seniors enrolled in Medicare
SEATTLE — The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, is expected to have a big impact on older Americans in 2023 as the legislation will reduce the cost of prescription drugs for Medicare participants, according to AARP. AARP said brand-name drug prices have grown faster than general...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Washington State. While many picture Washington as a state characterized by cloudy days and immense amounts of rainfall, Washington’s climate varies widely across the state. Temperatures in western Washington are mild, with a smaller range. By comparison, eastern Washington experiences the extremes of summer and winter. Discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state and find out which Washington animals thrive in winter.
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit
WASHINGTON-In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families. Eligibility: Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022.
The Daily Score
Washington Bill Would Boost In-law Apartments Throughout the State
Note: HB 1337 will be heard in the House Housing Committee this Monday, January 23, at 1:30pm. Supporters can sign up to testify at the hearing over zoom, sign in PRO, or submit written testimony. Washington’s severe statewide housing shortage calls for statewide action to reform all manner and form...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but state will still take money from taxpayers
A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.
AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department. Ferguson said thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank...
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s who’s in charge of recommending a preferred new airport site in Puget Sound region
It adopted a charter, holds meetings, abides by voting rules and will play an instrumental role in shaping near-term conversations about the next potential major airport in the Puget Sound. The planning group is called the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission. Its work over the past three years, while public, largely...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Testifies in Support of Safe Staffing Bill
Lawmakers in Washington state are in the process of debating two new bills that would change the healthcare industry. Nursing unions and their allies recently introduced Senate Bill 5236, which would implement safe nurse-patient ratios at hospitals around the state, but the bill doesn’t specify what those ratios should be. Instead, it asks the Department of Labor and Rules to set standards.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Kids these days aren’t getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate. Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
