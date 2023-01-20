ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Report: Panthers Postpone Sean Payton Interview

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rU0Zq_0kLSqgj600

The club has opted to put a number of interviews on hold in the wake of Anton Walkes’s death.

The Panthers have opted to postpone their interview with Sean Payton regarding the team’s head coaching vacancy in the wake of the death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes, according to The Athletic ’s Joe Person .

Walkes died in a boating accident in Miami on Wednesday. He was 25 years old.

Panthers owners David Tepper also owns Charlotte FC, the club that Walkes made 23 appearances with during the 2022 season. Tepper, along with his wife and other Panthers team officials, returned to Charlotte from New York—where he was conducting coaching interviews—to support mourning Charlotte FC players, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

The Panthers were scheduled to interview Payton on Friday, but that has now been put on hold for the time being. Rapoport added that the team was supposed to interview two candidates for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position, but those have also been halted.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Payton’s interview is being tentatively rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 23.

Payton, who has worked as NFL analyst for Fox after retiring from the Saints following the 2021 season, already confirmed that he will speak with the Panthers, Texans and Broncos during this hiring cycle. The Cardinals also requested an interview with Payton, but it remains unclear if the 59-year-old plans to meet with the NFC West club.

Carolina fired coach Matt Rhule on Oct. 10 after a 1–4 start to the 2022 season. The Panthers finished the campaign with a 7–10 record under interim coach Steve Wilks, who is also expected to get consideration for the full-time job.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend

Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job

J.J. Watt is stepping away from the NFL as a player, but that does not mean he still won’t have an influence on the game. Watt on Friday tweeted his support of one assistant coach to become a head coach. In response to a report that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans had interviewed... The post JJ Watt advocates for 1 defensive coordinator to land head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade

The Baltimore Ravens remain publicly committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but there is some doubt about whether that feeling is mutual. If that is the case, the question becomes how adamant the Ravens are about keeping the quarterback. The Ravens are genuine about wanting to keep Jackson, but are still resistant to give him the... The post Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

125K+
Followers
47K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy