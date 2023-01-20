ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, IL

WSPY NEWS

Ronald D. Jorgenson Sr., 80

Ronald D. Jorgenson Sr., 80, of Plano, IL peacefully passed away in his sleep on January 19, 2023. Ron was born on February 20, 1942 in Sandwich, IL to Edwin and Violet Jorgenson. Ron was surprisingly himself with a wide and interesting past. His eclectic career ranged from Grocery Store...
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

James G. Burki, 75

James G. Burki, age 75 of Yorkville, IL passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 11, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Joseph and Mary Ann (Bertrand) Burki. James was united in marriage on April 17,...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

George Charles Krivanek, 96

George Charles Krivanek, 96, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 in Asbury Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation in North Aurora, IL. He was born in Westmont, IL the son of George Joseph and Albina Mae (Novak) Krivanek on January 4, 1927. He spent time in the Merchant Marine and then the Army. While stationed in Germany he met his wife Ruth Hoch of Esslingen. They were married June 2, 1950 and had their first daughter Linda Mae. They returned to the states and had their second daughter Peggy Lee. He was then sent to Korea and fought in the Korean War. He had many interests and hobbies, including working with a well known professional wrestler, fishing, horses and horse shoeing, golf, his beloved cats and wood carving.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Richard Riva, 85

Richard Riva, 85, of Earlville passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 23, 1937 in Spring Valley, IL. the son of Anton and Mary (Hunt) Riva. He was later adopted by Katherine Watts. He married Dorothy Buffington on July...
EARLVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five hurt in Oswego crash

Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Saturday morning. The Oswego Police Department says it happened at about 10:40 at Douglas and Old Post roads. A seventeen-year-old boy from Aurora who was ticketed in the crash was not hurt. He was cited for not having a valid driver's license.
OSWEGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
ROCKFORD, IL
South Suburban News

What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?

On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
HARVEY, IL
97ZOK

Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car

Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Safe Passage's Love Over Violence Event returning

Safe Passage's annual Love Over Violence Event (LOVE) is returning after being on hiatus since 2020. The fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, February 17th from six to nine at Blumen Gardens in Sycamore. Safe Passage serves all of DeKalb County with services for prevention and survivors of domestic violence. Director...
SYCAMORE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Morris YMCA Officials Provide Update About Future New Building

Morris YMCA officials were in our studios last week providing more details about their future new 50,000 square foot facility. To further grow its impact in the community, the Y announced plans in 2018 for the development of the new facility in partnership with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. Morris...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash

The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs

If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man charged in chase and crash involving police squad car in St. Charles

An Elgin man has been arrested in connection to a police chase and crash early Friday morning in St. Charles. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Quenelle M. Franklin is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, along with some other charges. Police say Franklin was arrested later Friday...
ELGIN, IL

