WSPY NEWS
Ronald D. Jorgenson Sr., 80
Ronald D. Jorgenson Sr., 80, of Plano, IL peacefully passed away in his sleep on January 19, 2023. Ron was born on February 20, 1942 in Sandwich, IL to Edwin and Violet Jorgenson. Ron was surprisingly himself with a wide and interesting past. His eclectic career ranged from Grocery Store...
WSPY NEWS
James G. Burki, 75
James G. Burki, age 75 of Yorkville, IL passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home. He was born on October 11, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Joseph and Mary Ann (Bertrand) Burki. James was united in marriage on April 17,...
WSPY NEWS
George Charles Krivanek, 96
George Charles Krivanek, 96, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 in Asbury Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation in North Aurora, IL. He was born in Westmont, IL the son of George Joseph and Albina Mae (Novak) Krivanek on January 4, 1927. He spent time in the Merchant Marine and then the Army. While stationed in Germany he met his wife Ruth Hoch of Esslingen. They were married June 2, 1950 and had their first daughter Linda Mae. They returned to the states and had their second daughter Peggy Lee. He was then sent to Korea and fought in the Korean War. He had many interests and hobbies, including working with a well known professional wrestler, fishing, horses and horse shoeing, golf, his beloved cats and wood carving.
WSPY NEWS
Richard Riva, 85
Richard Riva, 85, of Earlville passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 23, 1937 in Spring Valley, IL. the son of Anton and Mary (Hunt) Riva. He was later adopted by Katherine Watts. He married Dorothy Buffington on July...
Suburban firefighter with terminal cancer dies after emotional escort home with fiancée, dog
There was an emotional final salute for Frank Nunez, as the suburban firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer headed home for the final time.
WSPY NEWS
Five hurt in Oswego crash
Five people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Saturday morning. The Oswego Police Department says it happened at about 10:40 at Douglas and Old Post roads. A seventeen-year-old boy from Aurora who was ticketed in the crash was not hurt. He was cited for not having a valid driver's license.
Body missing after Rockford funeral home van recovered in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body is missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford. Rockford police posted on Twitter that the van fled immediately from Collins and Stone Funeral Home, located in the 100 block of South 5th Street. The van, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town &...
Norwood Park community rallies for Molly Morris, 3rd grader battling cancer
Students at area schools showing up to class in orange shirts this morning, letting her know she's not alone.
Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
See What Remains Inside a 150-Year-Old Illinois Storybook Mansion
They don't make them like this anymore. When you see what remains inside of a Willow Springs, Illinois mansion that was built over 150 years ago, you'll understand. I found this epic mansion on Realtor.com. The address is 112 S Charleston St, Willow Springs, Illinois. Some of the details behind what is known as the "Dietrich Mansion" are fascinating:
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?
On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
Purses In Illinois Are Being Stolen By Woman With Knife & Red Car
Recently, there have been multiple women in Illinois robbed of their purses by a female armed with a sharp blade. It's crazy how one major city can have two very different personalities. Chicago can be such a great place that's loaded with tons of fun. The Windy City at the same can be a very scary location too because there's so much crime.
WSPY NEWS
Safe Passage's Love Over Violence Event returning
Safe Passage's annual Love Over Violence Event (LOVE) is returning after being on hiatus since 2020. The fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, February 17th from six to nine at Blumen Gardens in Sycamore. Safe Passage serves all of DeKalb County with services for prevention and survivors of domestic violence. Director...
WSPY NEWS
Morris YMCA Officials Provide Update About Future New Building
Morris YMCA officials were in our studios last week providing more details about their future new 50,000 square foot facility. To further grow its impact in the community, the Y announced plans in 2018 for the development of the new facility in partnership with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. Morris...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash
The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
fox32chicago.com
5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County
GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
Lowe's Pilots Birthday Parties at 10 US Locations, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
If your child one day aspires to work in construction, Lowe's has an idea for a birthday celebration you'll most certainly want to keep in mind. The home improvement chain is piloting in-store kids' birthday parties at 10 of its more than 2,000 locations nationwide. Luckily, for those living in the Chicago area, one of the stores hosting parties is in Naperville, located at 1440 Illinois Route 59.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man charged in chase and crash involving police squad car in St. Charles
An Elgin man has been arrested in connection to a police chase and crash early Friday morning in St. Charles. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Quenelle M. Franklin is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, along with some other charges. Police say Franklin was arrested later Friday...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
