Vulnerability management issues are a common problem for many healthcare entities and can become an even bigger concern when unremediated issues are left to linger for years. Such appears to be the case at an Alabama Veterans Affairs medical center, which auditors in a report released Wednesday say nursed a "high-risk vulnerability" first identified in 2015. Auditors, who began examining the center in March, say it was still active. The report from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General did not describe the nature of that high-risk vulnerability.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO