University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
inforisktoday.com
VA Hospital 'High-Risk' Vulnerability Unaddressed for Years
Vulnerability management issues are a common problem for many healthcare entities and can become an even bigger concern when unremediated issues are left to linger for years. Such appears to be the case at an Alabama Veterans Affairs medical center, which auditors in a report released Wednesday say nursed a "high-risk vulnerability" first identified in 2015. Auditors, who began examining the center in March, say it was still active. The report from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General did not describe the nature of that high-risk vulnerability.
hooversun.com
Jefferson County Commision approves deputy county manager, finance & revenue directors
The Jefferson County Commission recently approved the promotion of a new deputy county manager, finance director and revenue director. Daren Lanier was promoted to be the deputy county manager over human and community services. He will oversee the coroner and medical examiner’s office, Board of Registrars, youth detention, workforce development and community services, and Family Court, according to the county’s website.
wbrc.com
North Alabama oncologist being sued for wrongful death over woman’s fatal opioid overdose
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama doctor is now being sued for wrongful death of a 21-year-old woman from Pelham. Sammy Becdach, a former oncologist in North Alabama, had his medical license permanently revoked last year, after a woman he was sleeping with died from an opioid overdose. Katelyn Whitworth’s...
ABC 33/40 News
'It's become more common': Leaders address violence in Jefferson County
A 12-year old boy is dead and a 9-year old girl is in critical condition after two separate shootings happened in Jefferson County within hours of each other. The shootings have raised major concern from community leaders. "To consistently have people who are injured, especially at someone else’s hand. But...
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
wbrc.com
B’ham grocery store manager sentenced for wire fraud, tax fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grocery store manager in Birmingham was sentenced for wire fraud and tax fraud. The United States Department of Justice released the following press release regarding the sentencing. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a manager of a Birmingham grocery store on charges of wire fraud...
Birmingham store manager sentenced for bilking $4.6 million in SNAP funds
A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for redeeming $4.6 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits illegally. U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Omar Motley, 42, to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $847,001 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and $4.75 million to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warning inmate families of scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the families of inmates about a scam trying to pull at your heartstrings and steal your money. It’s the latest scam where criminals are impersonating law enforcement. “It’s unfortunate that these people are being able to use...
wbrc.com
Texas native stops in Tuscaloosa to help erase stigma against substance abuse disorders
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Stop judging.’ That was the name of the opioid summit in Tuscaloosa Thursday as social workers, first responders, physicians and just about anyone who comes in contact with an opioid addict. The keynote was someone who’s been there, done that with a story to tell.
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. church offering help for students, parents
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One Shelby County Church is coming together to help students excel in the classroom. It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby Crossings. Level Up is a new ministry that partners with parents and families in the Calera community.
wbrc.com
UAB researchers say 75% of young adults don’t have ideal heart health
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new push for young people: take better care of your heart. That’s the message from researchers at UAB who said 75% of young adults in the U.S. don’t have ideal heart health. The researchers used data from a survey of American adults ages...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa bar owners, city leaders work to improve night life safety
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One week after a deadly shooting along The Strip in Tuscaloosa, the focus is shifting to preventing future crime in the area. Bar owner Chris Coleman says he's worked with the police chief and other city leaders to do what he can to make The Strip a safer place.
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing More
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release through the Hoover Police Department and given permission to use. According to this Hoover Police Department News Release, the person below is wanted for a felony shoplifting case.
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area
CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a person missing from the Clay/Palmerdale area has been located and is safe. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a person that had been missing since Tuesday.
