Tuscaloosa, AL

inforisktoday.com

VA Hospital 'High-Risk' Vulnerability Unaddressed for Years

Vulnerability management issues are a common problem for many healthcare entities and can become an even bigger concern when unremediated issues are left to linger for years. Such appears to be the case at an Alabama Veterans Affairs medical center, which auditors in a report released Wednesday say nursed a "high-risk vulnerability" first identified in 2015. Auditors, who began examining the center in March, say it was still active. The report from the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General did not describe the nature of that high-risk vulnerability.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hooversun.com

Jefferson County Commision approves deputy county manager, finance & revenue directors

The Jefferson County Commission recently approved the promotion of a new deputy county manager, finance director and revenue director. Daren Lanier was promoted to be the deputy county manager over human and community services. He will oversee the coroner and medical examiner’s office, Board of Registrars, youth detention, workforce development and community services, and Family Court, according to the county’s website.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'It's become more common': Leaders address violence in Jefferson County

A 12-year old boy is dead and a 9-year old girl is in critical condition after two separate shootings happened in Jefferson County within hours of each other. The shootings have raised major concern from community leaders. "To consistently have people who are injured, especially at someone else’s hand. But...
wbrc.com

B’ham grocery store manager sentenced for wire fraud, tax fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A grocery store manager in Birmingham was sentenced for wire fraud and tax fraud. The United States Department of Justice released the following press release regarding the sentencing. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a manager of a Birmingham grocery store on charges of wire fraud...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham store manager sentenced for bilking $4.6 million in SNAP funds

A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for redeeming $4.6 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits illegally. U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre sentenced Omar Motley, 42, to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $847,001 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, and $4.75 million to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. church offering help for students, parents

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One Shelby County Church is coming together to help students excel in the classroom. It’s called Level Up and it’s made up of teachers and volunteers at The Church at Shelby Crossings. Level Up is a new ministry that partners with parents and families in the Calera community.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Pedestrian killed on Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mississippi man died last night after he was hit by a car on Hwy 280 according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Nicholas Joseph Stein, 38, was in the 4600 block of US Highway 280 when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:40 p.m. He...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction.     Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process.  “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a person missing from the Clay/Palmerdale area has been located and is safe. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a person that had been missing since Tuesday.
CLAY, AL

