ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

SI:AM | Underdogs Look to Keep Rolling in the Divisional Round

By Dan Gartland
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOcW1_0kLSqXjR00

Four spots in the conference title games are on the line.

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I hope the Giants make it worth canceling my Saturday-night plans to watch the game.

In today’s SI:AM:

🏆 Divisional deep dive

🏈 Mahomes’s “rogue ninjas”

☘️ What the Celtics proved last night

If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters .

The NFL’s Elite Eight

Technically, there are eight teams left with a chance to win this year’s Super Bowl. Realistically, ahead of this weekend’s divisional round, there are six teams (the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys) that wouldn’t be shocking champions and two (the Jaguars and Giants) that any NFL observer would be stunned to see in Arizona next month.

Can any of the lower seeds pull upsets this weekend? Our experts are split . While all five have the Giants and Jaguars losing (to the Eagles and Chiefs, respectively), all but Gary Gramling believe the Bengals will top the Bills in Buffalo. Gramling, meanwhile, is the only one who’s picking the Cowboys to beat the 49ers. Let’s look at all four games in a little more detail.

Jaguars at Chiefs (4:30 p.m. ET tomorrow on NBC)

Depending on which version of the Jags shows up, this could be a laugher or a thriller. If it’s the Jacksonville team that went down 27–0 in the first half against the Chargers last week, go enjoy a nice dinner before the night game. If it’s the version that mounted a furious comeback in the second half, the Chiefs will have their hands full. Keeping up with the Chiefs’ NFL-best offense will be the challenge for the Jags. Traveling to Kansas City to face a rested, more talented Chiefs team makes it difficult to envision how Jacksonville emerges with a win.

Giants at Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow on Fox)

It’s easy to see why the MMQB staff is all in agreement that Philadelphia will win this one. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Giants, after going 9-7-1 in the regular season, are clearly a step or probably two behind them. Philadelphia won both regular-season matchups, but don’t write the Giants off just yet. There is reason to be concerned about Jalen Hurts after he missed two games with a shoulder injury. He did return for the season finale at home against the Giants but didn’t look like the MVP candidate he proved himself to be before the injury. (He completed 20 of 35 passes for 229 yards with an interception.) With the Giants resting their starters because their playoff position was already locked in, the Eagles got a 22–16 win against third-string quarterback Davis Webb. If Hurts is limited by the shoulder tomorrow night, the Giants might stand a chance.

Bengals at Bills (3 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS)

Neither of these teams looked great last week as they both squeaked out wins over teams playing with backup quarterbacks. The Bengals’ offense sputtered against the Ravens, accumulating just 234 total yards. Cincinnati won thanks to Sam Hubbard’s miraculous 98-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter. The Bills, meanwhile, built a 17–3 lead against the Dolphins and their third-string quarterback, Skylar Thompson, but withstood another Miami comeback attempt to advance.

The mood around this game will be a strange one. It will be emotional for the teams to meet again after their first game saw Damar Hamlin collapse on the field. But at the same time, a trip to the conference title game is on the line.

Cowboys at 49ers (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

I had my concerns about the Cowboys after they laid an egg against the Commanders in the regular-season finale. Dallas, playing with an outside chance to clinch the No. 1 seed, got smacked 26–6, while Dak Prescott completed just 38% of his passes. In his final seven regular-season games, Prescott threw 11 interceptions. But the Cowboys were brilliant in Monday’s win over the Buccaneers—a game that, as Michael Rosenberg wrote, was a reminder that Dallas is a legitimate Super Bowl contender . The Niners are an even more legitimate Super Bowl contender and will have the advantage of playing at home in this one. Can San Francisco keep riding its elite defense to victory?

The best of Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTdJN_0kLSqXjR00

Peter Joneleit/AP

[E]ntering a divisional playoff matchup against the Jaguars, the Chiefs’ receiving corps has also never been more dangerously deep; this year, for the first time in his NFL career, [Patrick] Mahomes has thrown multiple touchdowns to five receivers, led by lone holdover Mecole Hardman (four) and [JuJu] Smith-Schuster (three). It is an unsung group, one that lacks in national hype (if not hyphens). But together they have breathed personality into the roster, complemented [Travis] Kelce and brushed aside any doubts about how they would fare in [Tyreek] Hill’s stead.

Tickets to the Cowboys’ divisional-round clash with the 49ers break $1,000 .

The top five...

… things I saw yesterday:

5. Rasmus Dahlin’s long pass to set up Dylan Cozens’s overtime winner for the Sabres.

4. Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez giving his shorts to a fan after beating Tottenham.

3. The final two minutes of the fourth quarter of Celtics-Warriors .

2. Johnny Cueto’s entrance at his Marlins introduction.

1. Stephen Curry’s buzzer beater from well behind the half-court line to end the first half.

SIQ

On this day in 1950, the Lions selected Notre Dame end Leon Hart with the first pick in the NFL draft. Hart is one of four players to win the Heisman Trophy and a national championship in the same season and then be selected first in the NFL draft immediately afterward. I’ll give you one of the others (Angelo Bertelli), but can you name the remaining two? (Hint: Both played college football in the last 20 years.)

Yesterday’s SIQ: On Jan. 19, 1981, which sports icon talked a man out of jumping off a ledge in Los Angeles?

  • Magic Johnson
  • Muhammad Ali
  • Billie Jean King
  • Ted Williams

Answer: Muhammad Ali. The unidentified 21-year-old man was standing on a ledge on the ninth floor of an office building and threatening to jump. A group of onlookers gathered on the street below, some of them, according to reports, urging the man to jump.

One of the bystanders was Howard Bingham, Ali’s public relations manager. Bingham asked police whether Ali might be able to help. The cops told him no, but Bingham called Ali, anyway .

“About four minutes later, Ali comes driving up the wrong side of the street in his Rolls-Royce with his lights blinking,” Bingham told reporters.

Police officers had already been trying for hours to convince the man to come back inside by the time Ali arrived. The boxer talked to him for about 20 minutes before he was able to convince the man to climb back over a railing to safety. In this CBS news footage you can see Ali help the man to safety.

“I hate to see anybody take his life,” Ali told the Associated Press . “Saving a life is more important to me than winning a world championship.”

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear

Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys

The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates

If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. This is his first head coaching job and he has been able to hold it since 2017. In that span, McDermott and his Bills made the postseason in all but one season. Additionally, in their last three seasons, McDermott led the Bills into at least […] The post Sean McDermott’s wife Jamie McDermott appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had a somewhat surprising response to Stefon Diggs’ behavior at the end of Sunday’s playoff loss to Cincinnati. McDermott was asked about Diggs’ attempt to leave the stadium early at the end of Buffalo’s 27-10 defeat in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Interestingly, McDermott was fully defensive of his player,... The post Sean McDermott responds to Stefon Diggs’ postgame move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early after Bills’ loss

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday was visibly upset toward the end of his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it sounds like he tried to get out of the stadium as quickly as he could. According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs gathered his belongings after Buffalo’s 27-10 loss in... The post Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early after Bills’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Two Huge Fights Happened In Buffalo, New York During Bills Game

Tensions were high while watching the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on Sunday night, and the end results of the game probably carried over into the rest of your evening and your week. We’re disappointed, to say the least. We really felt like this year was “our year,” and I know we say...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard

Josh Allen played poorly in his Buffalo Bills’ season-ending loss on Sunday, and he took the defeat hard. Allen went 25/42 for 265 yards and an interception, though he added a rushing touchdown. His Bills were beaten soundly 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Allen hardly got anything going... The post Josh Allen took Bills’ playoff loss extremely hard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atozsports.com

Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool

The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach

In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler. Local Texas mattress salesman, Jim McIngvale, also known as "Mattress Mack," is known...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

125K+
Followers
47K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy