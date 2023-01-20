Chelsea have Graham Potter's replacement lined up: report

Chelsea have found the man they want to replace Graham Potter.

That's according to a report that suggests that Blues boss Potter is teetering on the brink, as the west Londoners sit 10th with seven defeats in the Premier League this term.

Potter was only appointed in September – and though the former Brighton boss has been told that his immediate future isn't under threat, that hasn't stopped owner Todd Boehly from identifying a successor in the hot seat.

Todd Boehly is backing Graham Potter… for now (Image credit: Getty)

BILD journalist Christian Falk has stated in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside that Oliver Glasner of Eintracht Frankfurt is under serious consideration.

“I think Todd Boehly will try to hold on to Graham Potter for as long as he can given how dissatisfied fans were with the decision to axe Thomas Tuchel,” he journalist wrote.

“If Potter doesn’t improve Chelsea’s form in the league, however, Boehly may be forced to look at alternative managerial options anyway.

“We heard that already in the summer Chelsea knocked on Oliver Glasner’s door to see if there was any interest in joining the project in London as manager. It wasn’t so concrete and, in the end, they went with Potter.

Oliver Glasner, Head Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, looks on prior to the Champions League group match against Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

“That being said, Boehly will have been very impressed with how Glasner won the Europa League with Frankfurt. If he has to get rid of Potter, Glasner could be a viable option. It’s worth remembering that Chelsea’s technical director, Christopher Vivell, did originate from RB Leipzig.

“When you’re coming from Red Bull’s coaching programme – everyone who graduates all hold a special philosophy – as Glasner has, you tend to share a similar view to current and former employees of a Red Bull club. So, you see, Vivell and Glasner have the same view on football, which is one good reason as to why he could be a hot topic at Chelsea if Potter gets sacked.”

