“Downtown Brew’s” at 5751 Fishers Lane in Rockville is scheduled to hold its soft opening this Thursday, located at the former site of Downtown Beer and Wine. According to the store, “We have on and off premise service so people can come here and enjoy a glass of wine and beer or take them with them.” “Downtown Brew’s” will also offer beer and wine home delivery services and plans to eventually offer charcuteries, gourmet toast and coffee. Accoridng to the highlight tabs on its social media, additional information, including hours of operation, will be available via the @dtbrews Instagram account, soon.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO