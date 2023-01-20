Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
Oh Mama Grill Soft Opened on Sunday
1829 Columbia Road, NW, previously home to Astor Mediterranean and next door to So’s Your Mom. Oh Mama Grill soft opened in Adams Morgan yesterday! They are open 11:30am to 10:30pm. “Oh Mama Grill is a small, authentic, and tasty Mediterranean street restaurant. Oh Mama Grill was opened with...
mocoshow.com
“Downtown Brew’s” to Open This Week
“Downtown Brew’s” at 5751 Fishers Lane in Rockville is scheduled to hold its soft opening this Thursday, located at the former site of Downtown Beer and Wine. According to the store, “We have on and off premise service so people can come here and enjoy a glass of wine and beer or take them with them.” “Downtown Brew’s” will also offer beer and wine home delivery services and plans to eventually offer charcuteries, gourmet toast and coffee. Accoridng to the highlight tabs on its social media, additional information, including hours of operation, will be available via the @dtbrews Instagram account, soon.
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
mocoshow.com
Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles is Now Open in Rockville
Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles at 389 E. Gude Dr in Rockville, next to the former Branded 72/O’Brien’s restaurant space, is now open. Grandma’s is owned and operated by the same owners as “Grandma Kona’s” Kona Ice franchise in Gaithersburg/Germantown. Additional information, as well as a $1 coupon, below:
mocoshow.com
Olney/Sandy Spring To Be Featured in Upcoming Episode of ‘If You Lived Here’
WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, spotlights a wide array of neighborhoods and properties throughout the national capital area while celebrating each area’s history, culture, notable places and flavor. On Monday, January 30th, the show will explore Olney/Sandy Spring. The area is described as a “neighborhood in Maryland that lies between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.” Guided by realtor Karen Rollings, they tour three homes: first, a starter home built in 1973 located in the Olney Mill neighborhood; next, a modern twist on the exact same starter home to show possibilities through renovation; and lastly, a family home that is situated next to farmland.
Washingtonian.com
14 Dining Spots to Check Out for Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week
Alexandria kicks off Winter Restaurant Week today, January 20, and participating restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus at $25, $35, or $45 per person. Want to take advantage? Here are some of the best-looking options:. 1103 King St. The laidback beer garden is offering a three-course dinner menu, and...
Wbaltv.com
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Mall Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with Traditional Lunar New Year Celebrations, January 22 and 29
Per Westfield Montgomery: Westfield Montgomery is celebrating the Lunar New Year Jan. 22 and 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. marking the Chinese New Year with celebrations hosted in partnership with the Chinese Culture and Community Service Center (CCACC). Westfield Montgomery presents a series of well-designed and prepared cultural performances, including traditional dragon and lion dances, artisticdemonstrations, martial arts, and more! Along with these performances, the center has been adorned with festive decorations throughout.
mocoshow.com
Opening Soon Signage up at EggMania
Opening soon signage is up at EggMania at 385 Muddy Branch Road (previously Curry Place) in Gaithersburg. While no opening date has been announced, representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy).
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
storereporter.com
Rockville movie theater reaches “The End,” Party City goes bankrupt
The final curtain is coming down on Rockville’s Regal Cinema, which will close its doors next month on East Montgomery Avenue. Parent company Cineworld, the second-largest movie theater chain after AMC, is shuttering 39 of its 500 locations after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall. Business Insider was first to report on the impending closings.
newsmemory.com
We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville
In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
ggwash.org
A love song for Lakeforest Mall
Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall will close in March, the latest casualty in a long line of once-bustling malls that lost their place, and business. The mall is nostalgic for me, and so, wanting to see it again while I still could, I took a few hours on a recent Saturday to visit Gaithersburg and walk the mall.
bethesdamagazine.com
In MoCo’s comedy desert, new Gaithersburg club aims to be an oasis of laughs
Ken Watter and Irwin Weinstein, two comics, met about 15 years ago at a stand-up comedy event. For years the duo shared a dream of opening a comedy club. Now they have turned that dream into a reality in Montgomery County, and are helping local nonprofits in the process. Starting...
ashburnfirerescue.org
Passing of Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr.
We are sorry to share the news of the passing of Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (AVFRD) Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr. Bruce joined AVFRD in 1971 as one of our first Junior Members and remained a contributor to the Department for many years and is fondly remembered by many of our senior members. He was also a career firefighter in Fairfax County and a member of Arcola Volunteer Fire Department. Bruce is the son of our late Past Chief Walt Eamich Sr. Bruce’s wife, Loretta was also a life member who passed away in 2020.
Regal To Close Gallery Place Movie Theater, Two Others In Maryland
The corporate parent of movie theater chain Regal says it will close the Gallery Place Stadium 14 theater in downtown D.C. next month as part of a broader wave of theater closures that are taking place as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Word of the closure of 39 Regal theaters across...
Restaurants prepare for Initiative 82
Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.
tysonsreporter.com
Live Fairfax: Have you been to De Clieu?
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Have you been here YET?. Are you a coffee lover? Do you search for the best local spots? I definitely do! As a...
WTOP
End of an era: Lakeforest Mall closing after 45 years
The Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is closing its doors at the end of March, 45 years after first opening its doors. The announcement was made at a meeting Tuesday of the City of Gaithersburg mayor and city council. “It’s the end of an old era,” said Kevin Rogers, the...
mocoshow.com
Update: Fire Causes ~$375K in Damage in Rockville Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a house fire at approximately 8:40pm on the 700 block of Fletcher Ave in Rockville on Friday night, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dave Pazos. Upon arrival, units began extinguishing a car fire in the car port with...
Comments / 1