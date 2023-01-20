ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

popville.com

Oh Mama Grill Soft Opened on Sunday

1829 Columbia Road, NW, previously home to Astor Mediterranean and next door to So’s Your Mom. Oh Mama Grill soft opened in Adams Morgan yesterday! They are open 11:30am to 10:30pm. “Oh Mama Grill is a small, authentic, and tasty Mediterranean street restaurant. Oh Mama Grill was opened with...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

“Downtown Brew’s” to Open This Week

“Downtown Brew’s” at 5751 Fishers Lane in Rockville is scheduled to hold its soft opening this Thursday, located at the former site of Downtown Beer and Wine. According to the store, “We have on and off premise service so people can come here and enjoy a glass of wine and beer or take them with them.” “Downtown Brew’s” will also offer beer and wine home delivery services and plans to eventually offer charcuteries, gourmet toast and coffee. Accoridng to the highlight tabs on its social media, additional information, including hours of operation, will be available via the @dtbrews Instagram account, soon.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio

Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles is Now Open in Rockville

Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles at 389 E. Gude Dr in Rockville, next to the former Branded 72/O’Brien’s restaurant space, is now open. Grandma’s is owned and operated by the same owners as “Grandma Kona’s” Kona Ice franchise in Gaithersburg/Germantown. Additional information, as well as a $1 coupon, below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Olney/Sandy Spring To Be Featured in Upcoming Episode of ‘If You Lived Here’

WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, spotlights a wide array of neighborhoods and properties throughout the national capital area while celebrating each area’s history, culture, notable places and flavor. On Monday, January 30th, the show will explore Olney/Sandy Spring. The area is described as a “neighborhood in Maryland that lies between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.” Guided by realtor Karen Rollings, they tour three homes: first, a starter home built in 1973 located in the Olney Mill neighborhood; next, a modern twist on the exact same starter home to show possibilities through renovation; and lastly, a family home that is situated next to farmland.
OLNEY, MD
Washingtonian.com

14 Dining Spots to Check Out for Alexandria Winter Restaurant Week

Alexandria kicks off Winter Restaurant Week today, January 20, and participating restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus at $25, $35, or $45 per person. Want to take advantage? Here are some of the best-looking options:. 1103 King St. The laidback beer garden is offering a three-course dinner menu, and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Wbaltv.com

New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Mall Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with Traditional Lunar New Year Celebrations, January 22 and 29

Per Westfield Montgomery: Westfield Montgomery is celebrating the Lunar New Year Jan. 22 and 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. marking the Chinese New Year with celebrations hosted in partnership with the Chinese Culture and Community Service Center (CCACC). Westfield Montgomery presents a series of well-designed and prepared cultural performances, including traditional dragon and lion dances, artisticdemonstrations, martial arts, and more! Along with these performances, the center has been adorned with festive decorations throughout.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Opening Soon Signage up at EggMania

Opening soon signage is up at EggMania at 385 Muddy Branch Road (previously Curry Place) in Gaithersburg. While no opening date has been announced, representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy).
GAITHERSBURG, MD
storereporter.com

Rockville movie theater reaches “The End,” Party City goes bankrupt

The final curtain is coming down on Rockville’s Regal Cinema, which will close its doors next month on East Montgomery Avenue. Parent company Cineworld, the second-largest movie theater chain after AMC, is shuttering 39 of its 500 locations after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall. Business Insider was first to report on the impending closings.
ROCKVILLE, MD
newsmemory.com

We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville

In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
NASHVILLE, TN
ggwash.org

A love song for Lakeforest Mall

Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall will close in March, the latest casualty in a long line of once-bustling malls that lost their place, and business. The mall is nostalgic for me, and so, wanting to see it again while I still could, I took a few hours on a recent Saturday to visit Gaithersburg and walk the mall.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ashburnfirerescue.org

Passing of Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr.

We are sorry to share the news of the passing of Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (AVFRD) Life Member Walton “Bruce” Eamich Jr. Bruce joined AVFRD in 1971 as one of our first Junior Members and remained a contributor to the Department for many years and is fondly remembered by many of our senior members. He was also a career firefighter in Fairfax County and a member of Arcola Volunteer Fire Department. Bruce is the son of our late Past Chief Walt Eamich Sr. Bruce’s wife, Loretta was also a life member who passed away in 2020.
ASHBURN, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Live Fairfax: Have you been to De Clieu?

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Have you been here YET?. Are you a coffee lover? Do you search for the best local spots? I definitely do! As a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

End of an era: Lakeforest Mall closing after 45 years

The Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is closing its doors at the end of March, 45 years after first opening its doors. The announcement was made at a meeting Tuesday of the City of Gaithersburg mayor and city council. “It’s the end of an old era,” said Kevin Rogers, the...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Fire Causes ~$375K in Damage in Rockville Friday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a house fire at approximately 8:40pm on the 700 block of Fletcher Ave in Rockville on Friday night, according to Assistant Fire Chief Dave Pazos. Upon arrival, units began extinguishing a car fire in the car port with...
ROCKVILLE, MD

