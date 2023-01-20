ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
TOPEKA, KS
Police: 4 injured in shooting after funeral in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. Just after 11:30a.m., police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a Elite Funeral Chapel, 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas man allegedly assaulted officer during arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating. Just after 11:30p.m. January, 18, aSheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona,...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Kan. armed robbery suspect took $570 from cash register

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery in Manhattan. Just after 10p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated robbery at a restaurant in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. An individual armed with a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Lady Panthers 5-Seed in Firebird Classic (Pairings)

3:00 PM - Lawrence/Topeka West loser vs Great Bend/BV loser. 4:30 PM - Topeka/NW loser vs Eisenhower/Free State loser. 6:00 PM - Lawrence/Topeka West winner vs Great Bend/BV winner. 7:30 PM - Topeka/NW winner vs Eisenhower/Free State winner. Saturday January 28. 10:30 AM - 7th Place Game. 12:00 PM -...
LAWRENCE, KS
Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend, KS
