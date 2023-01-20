ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Our film critic picks 6 movies to make time for at this year's Sundance Film Festival

By Justin Chang
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Three years have passed since some of us last set foot in Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival has been on COVID-mandated hiatus — at least as an in-person event — since January 2020. Not that the festival has exactly hibernated in the meantime: In 2021 and 2022, digital screenings and panel discussions helped sustain this annual event and its movie-hungry audiences. One of those pandemic-impacted editions even produced the first Sundance-premiered title ( “CODA” ) to win the Oscar for best picture.

Even so, what a bummer. Anyone who’s ever trudged through the snow from screening to screening — or slipped on black ice mid-transit — knows that there is no experiential substitute, virtual or otherwise, for a festival as physically immersive and meteorologically unforgiving as this one. And so it’s a thrill to return to Sundance this year, masks and vitamin C tablets at the ready. Will it be a good, bad or average festival? Time will tell. The overall quality of the movies at Sundance, as at any festival, can vary from year to year, but any movie projected on a big screen stands a better chance of being a more indelible, more affecting and more lasting experience.

The six movies I’m recommending below are among just a small number of features I was able to see ahead. I’m looking forward to seeing (and thinking and writing about) much more in the days to come, but these already persist in my memory — and, if you seek them out in Park City or beyond, I hope they will also persist in yours.

‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’

I’m already looking forward to another viewing of Raven Jackson’s exquisitely tactile first feature, which unspools as an accretion of multigenerational moments from the life of a Black woman in Mississippi. These moments are arranged in a mosaic whose intricate, time-shuffling construction reveals itself piece by piece, though there’s a case for simply letting it wash over you, like a piece of poetry or music, and allowing past, present and future to merge into a kind of eternal now. (U.S. dramatic competition)

‘Aum: The Cult at the End of the World’

Dramas and documentaries about dangerous cults are something of a staple at Sundance, which has premiered movies as different as “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” and “Prophet’s Prey.” The latest nonfiction entry in this vein, from debuting directors Ben Braun and Chiaki Yanagimoto, chillingly recounts the activities of Aum Shinrikyo, the group behind the deadly 1995 sarin nerve-gas attacks in Tokyo. That tragedy would never have happened had Aum and its leader, Shoko Asahara, not gained such an insidious psychological foothold in Japanese society, though as the movie disturbingly argues, the cult mindset knows no cultural or geographical boundaries. (U.S. documentary competition)

‘The Eternal Memory’

Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi charmed audiences at Sundance 2020 with “The Mole Agent,” her sly, seriocomic documentary about suspicious goings-on at a Santiago nursing home. She returns to the festival three years later with another moving and intimate portrait of caretaking in action, this one told from the perspective of the veteran journalist Augusto Góngora and his wife, Paulina, as they navigate his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. (World cinema documentary competition)

‘Mami Wata’

If you saw last year’s spine-tingling Sundance prizewinner “Nanny,” you might recall the figure of an African water spirit called Mami Wata. The Nigerian writer-director C.J. “Fiery” Obasi pulls off his own striking interpretation of that mythology in this drama, set in a coastal village that comes under threat from within and also from without. Shot in high-contrast black-and-white and replete with action and intrigue, it looks and sounds like no other movie you’re likely to see at Sundance this year. (World cinema dramatic competition)

‘Pianoforte’

This former classical piano student was neither talented nor dedicated enough to come within spitting distance of the International Chopin Piano Competition, a prestigious once-every-five-years event that attracts etude enthusiasts and nocturne naturals from all over the world. Still, for anyone who’s ever attempted to master a musical instrument, Jakub Piątek’s tense and touching documentary — which follows a handful of prodigiously gifted young contenders as they advance (or not) in the 2021 competition — will surely bring some of your sweaty-palmed memories flooding back. (World cinema documentary competition)

‘A Thousand and One’

The story of a woman and her son trying to survive and stay together in mid-1990s New York, where every day is a struggle against poverty, prejudice and encroaching gentrification, might sound like a minefield of hard-scrabble coming-of-age clichés. But A.V. Rockwell’s absorbing debut feature has more than its share of surprises; it also has a fine principal cast led by Teyana Taylor as a mother who, for all her frustration and fury, has the strength to keep her eyes on a prize no one else can see. (U.S. dramatic competition)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
AFP

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance film festival

Movies by and about Iranian women took center stage at the Sundance film festival this weekend, as diaspora filmmakers reflected on female-led protests and the deadly challenges of censorship and resistance in their ancestral home. "Coming into Sundance, the film is on the world stage.
UTAH STATE
A.V. Club

Sarah Snook-led Sundance horror film swiftly finds a home at Netflix

Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing

Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
RadarOnline

'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown

An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
COLORADO STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
510K+
Followers
79K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy