ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
proclaimerscv.com

Property Tax Refunds: Will Cook County Homeowners Get a Rebate?

Thousands of Cook County residents would be eligible for a property tax refund if they overpaid their taxes on the first installment of 2021. Are you eligible?. Many property owners were excluded from the exclusions that may have reduced their required payments. Senior citizens, people in their senior years, people with disabilities, and homeowners are among those who were excluded at that time.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy