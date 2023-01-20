ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
msn.com

Dow Rises 200 Points; Nasdaq Up Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,245.17 while the NASDAQ rose 2.14% to 11,084.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.24% to 3,947.25. Check This Out: Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines...
Detroit News

Wall Street drifts as earning reporting season ramps up

New York – Wall Street is ticking higher on Monday, as stocks drift upward following weeks of back-and-forth trading driven by hopes for cooling inflation and worries about the economy. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher after flitting between small gains and losses, roughly in the same place as...
msn.com

These 2 FAANG Stocks Are Moving the Nasdaq Higher Friday

It's been an up-and-down week for the stock market, but it looked as though investors were ready to celebrate on Friday. Index futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up nearly 1% in premarket trading Friday morning as the benchmark looked to reverse steep losses over the past couple of days.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...
WGAU

Wall Street has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech

Wall Street had its biggest pullback of the year Wednesday after a broad slide for stocks wiped out much of the benchmark S&P 500 index's gains from last week. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% after having been up as much as 0.6% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.8% and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.2%, ending a seven-day winning streak. The losses are reversal for the market, which kicked off the year with a two-week rally.
Benzinga

'Wall Street God' Who Made A 100x Return On COVID Market Crash Doesn't Dare Bet Against This Industry

There may not be an investor anywhere who played the March 2020 COVID-induced market crash more deftly than Bill Ackman. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management realized the seriousness of COVID-19 in February 2020 and bet against corporate bonds in anticipation of a major selloff. The bearish bet worked. Just weeks later, Ackman was sitting on a $2.6 billion profit as stock markets around the world shed trillions of dollars in value.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as big earnings week begins

U.S. stocks gained Monday as investors braced for a jam-packed week of corporate earnings and contemplated the Federal Reserve's next rate move ahead of the central bank's meeting later this month. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added about 240 points, or 0.7%....
Reuters

Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A spate of earnings reports in coming weeks is set to test a recent bounce in technology and other megacap stocks, a category whose leadership position in U.S. markets has faltered after last year’s deep selloff.

