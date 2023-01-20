Last fall, Brad Pitt unveiled nine original sculptures at his first public art exhibition in Finland. Now, Pax Jolie-Pitt seems to be following in his dad's artistic footsteps. Pax, whose mom is Angelina Jolie, is reportedly preparing to exhibit his own original art at a gallery show in Tel Aviv, Israel. According to a Page Six source, Pax employs a "digital and mixed media process" to create his work, which the outlet reports has "been described to us as 'abstract.'" The insider also says Pax's show will be presented using the pseudonym, "Embtto," perhaps to dodge the potential "nepo baby" claims. Few other details are known about the rumored show, including a price range for the art, but Page Six reports the work won't be sold as NFTs.

5 DAYS AGO