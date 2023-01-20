Read full article on original website
How to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominations Livestream
It’s officially Oscars season, and the countdown to film’s biggest night begins tomorrow with the Academy Award nominations livestream. The 2023 nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday, January 24 via livestream. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal,” “The Night Of”) and Allison Williams (“M3GAN,” “Get Out,” “Girls”) will jointly list off the nominees for this year’s tight Oscar race. The announcement will take place 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will air live on “Good Morning America” on ABC. Ahmed and Williams will also be livestreaming on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+,...
Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories
One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's teenage son begins an interesting new career, more news
Last fall, Brad Pitt unveiled nine original sculptures at his first public art exhibition in Finland. Now, Pax Jolie-Pitt seems to be following in his dad's artistic footsteps. Pax, whose mom is Angelina Jolie, is reportedly preparing to exhibit his own original art at a gallery show in Tel Aviv, Israel. According to a Page Six source, Pax employs a "digital and mixed media process" to create his work, which the outlet reports has "been described to us as 'abstract.'" The insider also says Pax's show will be presented using the pseudonym, "Embtto," perhaps to dodge the potential "nepo baby" claims. Few other details are known about the rumored show, including a price range for the art, but Page Six reports the work won't be sold as NFTs.
Meet Jeanne Moore, Brendan Fraser’s Girlfriend Who Supports Him Through Everything
Brendan Fraser started a relationship with actress Afton Smith after meeting at a barbecue hosted by Winona Ryder in 1993. The couple tied the knot in 1998 and have three sons, Griffin Arthur, Holden Fletcher, and Leland Francis. Sadly, they announced the end of their union in December 2007. However, after a long while, it seems Brendan has found love again.
Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2023
That ’70s Show sequel That ’90s Show, Kenya Barris’ feature directorial debut You People and Pamela Anderson documentary Pamela, a Love Story are some of the much-anticipated projects coming to Netflix this month. Hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, That ’90s Show focuses on the teenage daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is spending the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). Soon the Forman home fills up with a group of new friends. Grace, Prepon and fellow That ’70s Show stars Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama are...
2023 Oscar nomination predictions: Who will take the top spots?
Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be unveiled Tuesday, beginning the countdown to Hollywood's most talked-about night of the year. The anticipated list of nominees will come on the heels of two high-profile award shows, the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, and closely follow a spectrum of nominations recently announced by the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild, Directors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — all of which, with particular attention to the artist guilds, are known to provide reasonable hints about the subsequent Oscar nods.With a number of films and performers...
2023 BAFTA Nominations: See the Complete List
On Thursday, Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh unveiled the nominations for the 76th annual EE British Academy Film Awards via a live broadcast from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London. Coming out on top was All Quiet on the Western Front, which received 14 nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin...
Netflix viewers heap praise on ‘heartwarming’ new No 1 film Bank of Dave
Netflix viewers have piled praise on the streaming service’s new No 1 film, Bank of Dave.Based on a true story, the uplifting British drama follows Burnley entrepreneur Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear) and his efforts to set up his own bank.The film has risen above releases such as the Christian Bale-starring drama The Pale Blue Eye and the murder mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to claim the top spot on Netflix’s charts, as of Friday 20 January.Hugh Bonneville plays a villain in the film, an upper-crust banker standing in the way of Dave’s attempts to create the...
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Tom Hanks has perfect answer for who should play him in a biopic
Tom Hanks is currently doing the rounds – promoting his drama movie A Man Called Otto, and has made his way to the Mythical Kitchen YouTube series, where he enjoyed his Last Meal. The interview ends with a quickfire round, which resulted in some fun answers from Hanks. Hanks’...
Predicting This Year’s Oscar Nominations Using Just Math
Math may one day calculate the number of universes in the multiverse of Everything Everywhere All at Once, but it can’t comprehend how the relationship between a mother and daughter in just one of those universes can impact all the others. Math can measure the frames per second in a young Steven Spielberg’s camera, but it can’t inspire the budding filmmaker at the center of The Fabelmans. Math can tell us exactly when Maverick reaches Mach 10 in Top Gun: Maverick, but not when he achieves inner peace over past demons. And so it is with the Oscars. Every year I...
Vanessa Hudgens Shades Austin Butler's Elvis Accent With One Word
Austin Butler’s transformation into the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has already netted awards and early Oscar buzz. But it seems like there’s one aspect of Elvis Presley Butler just can’t shake: his voice. And fans couldn’t help but be confused by the continued, err, emulation. It seems like his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens also has thoughts on the buzzy phenomenon.
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans suffers setback in Oscar race after bombing at BAFTAs
One of this year's Best Picture frontrunners has suffered a blow in the Oscar race. The nominees for the British Academy Film Awards were unveiled Thursday, and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans had a surprisingly poor showing despite being considered one of the top contenders to win the Best Picture Oscar. The film earned just one BAFTA nomination, for Original Screenplay, but was left out of the categories of Best Film and Best Director. Spielberg, in fact, didn't even make the BAFTAs' longlist of 16 possible director nominees. Every member of the movie's cast, including Michelle Williams, also failed to earn a nomination. It was a...
‘You People’ Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Face Off as Potential In-Laws and Strike Comedy Gold
Sitcom mastermind Kenya Barris knows his way around the witty rat-a-tat, as a writer and an occasional director. At the helm of his first feature, the Black-ish creator choreographs a who’s who of comic talent and lets them shine — key among them Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jonah Hill, who shares screenwriting credit with Barris. In their L.A. story, the 35-year-old son of affluent white Jews and the daughter of affluent Black Muslims fall in love. Let the comedy of discomfort begin. You People revels in tipping sacred cows (the Holocaust, slavery, liberals, Black Lives Matter), and yet it fits...
