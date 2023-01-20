Nikon’s newly released MC-N10 handgrip might be the accessory you need, even if you didn’t know you needed it. When I bought my Nikon Z9 a little over a year ago, it was largely as a replacement for my D850. Perhaps I shouldn’t say replacement. The D850 still remains the greatest DSLR I ever owned. And parting with it wasn’t so much a desire to move on as it was being dragged begrudgingly into a new mirrorless direction by a camera, the Z9, that was too good to deny. For years, the D850 had been my still photography workhorse. I felt invincible with that thing in my hand. Anything I could dream, I could create. Well, in the still photography world, at least. While the D850 had very capable video features, it was decidedly limited in that arena as compared to more recent mirrorless technology. So, I plunked down the big bucks and took my place in line for the Z9.

7 HOURS AGO