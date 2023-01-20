Read full article on original website
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Digital Trends
Google turns to AI as it lays off 12,000 employees
Google now has plans to step up its introduction of AI products in the wake of highly popular technology competition, such as the AI chatbot ChatGPT developed by OpenAI, according to The New York Times. Google, which is run by the parent company Alphabet has been cautious about adding artificial...
makeuseof.com
Why Samsung Doesn't Want You to Use Google Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Almost all Samsung users complain that Galaxy devices come filled with pre-installed bloatware apps—some of which you can't even delete. This isn't a new problem; Samsung has been aware of this issue ever since the days of TouchWiz, One UI's predecessor.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
CNET
Apple Is Paying Some MacBook Owners Up to $395. See If You're One of Them
Do you own a MacBook? If so, you might be eligible for part of a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
If You're Annoyed With Your Internet Connection, Get This $22 Wi-Fi Extender With 50,800+ 5-Star Reviews
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Bad Wi-Fi is a complete mood killer and...
2023’s Hottest Tech Might Just Be the Flip Phone
If you’re looking to get an especially cutting-edge phone this year, what’s the device you should be looking for? For some buyers, foldable tech is all the rage — and this year’s CES featured plenty of intriguing smartphone options that blend high performance with intriguing design. But there’s also a very different route to go when it comes to phones — and one that Gen Z is reportedly embracing: the flip phone.
Phone Arena
Your phone might have been used in a huge money making ad scam
According to Wired, 11 million phones were attacked by an ad-fraud scheme called Vastflux which spoofed 1,700 apps and targeted 120 publishers. At the peak of the scam, the attackers were making requests for 12 billion ads per day. Marion Habiby, a data scientist with Human Security, the firm that discovered the attack, called it one of the largest and most organized her firm had ever seen.
The Verge
WhatsApp now lets you chat with yourself
WhatsApp will now let you freely message yourself. The new Message Yourself feature has been gradually rolling out to WhatsApp users over the past couple of months and has appeared in the release notes for the latest app update this week. It’s not Meta’s latest AI invention but more of a digital notepad to let you send quick notes, reminders, links, and photos to yourself across multiple devices.
Microsoft unveils VALL-E, a text-to-speech AI that can be trained in just 3 seconds
Researchers at technology major Microsoft have unveiled their latest text-to-speech (TTS) generator, VALL-E that can be trained to mimic anybody's voice in just three seconds. Unlike previous voice generators that sounded robotic, VALL-E sounds naturally human, and that may not be a very good thing. Text-to-speech generators that gave voice...
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 keys after January
Microsoft has announced its plans to shelve Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads on January 31. The company recently updated its product page to show the new cutoff date for purchasing Windows 10 product keys. Customers have until January 31 to purchase a key from the Microsoft Store. But that...
Vox
Inside the battle for the future of Amazon
Jason Del Rey has been a business journalist for 15 years and has covered Amazon, Walmart, and the e-commerce industry for the last decade. He is a senior correspondent at Vox. For years, it seemed as though nothing could stop Amazon’s explosive growth and success. Even a pandemic couldn’t slow...
The Verge
Monday’s top tech news: the beginning of the end for Windows 10
Microsoft is starting the long process of winding down sales of Windows 10 with the announcement that it plans to stop selling the operating system from its own site on January 31st. The software will likely continue to be available from third-party sellers and come pre-installed on laptops and PCs for a while yet, but it’s a significant step towards phasing out the venerable OS.
Microsoft says it will roll out ChatGPT on its own AI service after reports it will invest $10 billion into OpenAI
Microsoft said Azure OpenAI is now generally available for everyone to use and it plans to make ChatGPT available through the service.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 for iPhone now available to everyone: Here’s what’s new
After a month of beta testing, Apple is releasing iOS 16.3 to iPhone users everywhere today. This update includes a new way to secure your Apple ID, changes to Emergency SOS, and more. There’s also a brand new wallpaper that Apple has designed in honor of Black History Month.
TechRadar
New Apple AR/VR headset leak hints at a launch date – and it's in 2023
For years, Apple has been rumored to be working on a headset combining augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) – sometimes called mixed reality (MR) – and the latest prediction we have about the device is that it's coming later this year. Seasoned industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,...
