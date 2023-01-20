ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Urban Barn attends Interior Design Show 2023 to debut Wanderlust collection, in partnership with Canadian Designer Aly Velji

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Today, Urban Barn is in attendance at the Interior Design Show Toronto (IDS), introducing their Wanderlust collection with Canadian Designer Aly Velji. Following the January 19 online launch, the elevated collection launches in-stores on February 17, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005580/en/ Image of Aly Velji, smiling, in front of Wanderlust Collection pieces. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge

Drop Sense75 review: a $350 keyboard without $350 of quality

Drop has become a popular retailer of keyboard components like keycaps, but it also has a lineup of fully assembled models for anyone who wants something that’ll just work out of the box. These include the $99 ENTR, $200 CTRL, and $250 SHIFT. Its latest model, the Sense75, is a little different.
hypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Unveils Its First Full Metal GMB-2100 Watch

G-SHOCK has debuted its Full Metal GMB-2100, the first of its series to feature a luxe-looking, complete metallic construction. Arriving in three distinctive references, the timepiece is available in classic silver, rose gold, and all-black IP. As a full-metal upgrade from 2021’s GM-2100, the GMB-2100 is put together with a...
yankodesign.com

This distinctive coffee table blends contrasting elements to give it a unique character

Coffee tables today do more than just hold your coffee or your coffee table books. They have become both literal and figurative centers of a room, providing visual impact through their eye-catching appearances. Some coffee tables grab your attention with their exquisite shapes, while others prefer to do it through remarkable materials. This unique coffee table does both, creating a piece of furniture that could almost be described as sculptural art. What’s more noteworthy, however, is that it uses what seems to be opposing or contrasting materials, giving it a distinct personality that’s like a Yin and Yang of furniture design.
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
hypebeast.com

Nike Adds the Air Max 90 to the "Moving Company" Family

Is adding to its “Moving Company” umbrella — and the Air Max 90 silhouette is the latest addition to the family. In August last year, Nike revealed the “Moving Company” theme, with the footwear giant using the Air Force 1 silhouette as its opening installment. Following the AF1, Nike then unveiled its Air Max 97 as a natural succesor, featuring references to the fictional company on the tongues and sock liners.
Apple Insider

CES Hands On: The best smart home gear coming in 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the 2023 CES, we went hands on with some of the best smart home products to launch outside of Apple'sHomeKit ecosystem. The smart home is continuing to evolve so while there are a...
BBC

Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life

Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Top Speed

This Electric Scooter Has An Ingenious Trick Up Its Sleeve

Electric two-wheeler companies are constantly pushing the flag pole in terms of technology to stand out in the growing market. And this time, it’s an Indian start-up called Liger Mobility which has created the world’s first auto-balancing electric scooter. The technology does precisely as it sounds, allowing the scooter to stay upright without any rider input (or side stand), whether at a signal or while making a quick stop.
teslarati.com

Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV

Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Fortnite’s next concert features The Kid Laroi

Another big musical act is descending upon Fortnite. Today, Epic announced that the game’s next virtual music experience will feature The Kid Laroi, and it’s kicking off very soon: the “immersive, interactive musical experience” will begin on January 27th at 6PM ET. It will be a...
The Verge

Dbrand Nintendoes what Valve Nintenwon’t

I imagine you have questions. Yes, that’s a Steam Deck done up to look like a Nintendo Switch. Yes, Dbrand is shitposting again! Also yes, you can actually buy it. It’s a skin. Peel and apply. The red, blue, and black regions are all one big sticker. There’s another sticker for the front, and two squares for the trackpads.
Carscoops

A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale

Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
ARIZONA STATE

