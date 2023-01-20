In the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles, led by former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, dominated the New York Giants 38-7. Hurts totaled 154 yards passing, 34 yards rushing, and three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing). The Eagles had a bye week after securing the number one seed, and following a close matchup against the same Giants squad two weeks prior, the Eagles did not look rusty at all, and Philly played like they had all season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO