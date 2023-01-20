ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98

Nikola Jokic capped a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance in his return from hamstring tightness with a go-ahead floater in the paint with 16.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets escaped with a 99-98 victory over the undermanned Pelicans.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hurts and Eagles Punch Ticket to NFC Championship

In the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles, led by former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, dominated the New York Giants 38-7. Hurts totaled 154 yards passing, 34 yards rushing, and three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing). The Eagles had a bye week after securing the number one seed, and following a close matchup against the same Giants squad two weeks prior, the Eagles did not look rusty at all, and Philly played like they had all season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

There Is Speculation the NFL Could Make Major Playoff Change

The conference title games are set, and one notable item stemming from this development is that the AFC Championship Game will be hosted by the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. However, due to Damar Hamlin’s frightening medical emergency during the Jan. 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, that game was not made up, leaving the Bills half a game out of the top seed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy