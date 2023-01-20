Read full article on original website
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
Nikola Jokic capped a 25-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance in his return from hamstring tightness with a go-ahead floater in the paint with 16.9 seconds left, and the Denver Nuggets escaped with a 99-98 victory over the undermanned Pelicans.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bruins Beat Sharks 4-0, Extend Winning Streak to Five Games
Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark earned the shutout and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a...
Hurts and Eagles Punch Ticket to NFC Championship
In the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles, led by former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, dominated the New York Giants 38-7. Hurts totaled 154 yards passing, 34 yards rushing, and three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing). The Eagles had a bye week after securing the number one seed, and following a close matchup against the same Giants squad two weeks prior, the Eagles did not look rusty at all, and Philly played like they had all season.
Watch as Iowa’s George Kittle Makes Insane Catch for 49ers
By far the most entertaining and competitive game of the NFL Divisional Playoff weekend was in Santa Clara last night. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys went back-and-forth for much of the contest in what would ultimately end with a second consecutive trip to the NFC Title Game for San Francisco.
There Is Speculation the NFL Could Make Major Playoff Change
The conference title games are set, and one notable item stemming from this development is that the AFC Championship Game will be hosted by the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. However, due to Damar Hamlin’s frightening medical emergency during the Jan. 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, that game was not made up, leaving the Bills half a game out of the top seed.
