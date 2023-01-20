ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

MONTCO.Today

Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You

Wawa on Trooper Road in Oaks. According to Wawa's CEO, within five years, Wawa travel centers will be popping up along I-95 and our other favorite driving corridors. A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber...
OAKS, PA
Daily Voice

Regal Cinemas Closing This PA Location

A Pennsylvania Regal Cinemas location will shutter after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld in a new bankruptcy filing this week announced it would be rejecting the leases of 39 theaters closing in the US, helping to save $22 million a year. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Former Aston Grocer John Hallinan Named Retailer of the Year

John Hallinan, a grocery store operator who owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010, has been named Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) 2023 Retailer of the Year, writes Alyssa Adams for CBS Philadelphia. Today, John Hallinan is a Fishtown grocery store operator, owner of The Richmond...
ASTON, PA
tourcounsel.com

Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

For Sale: 600 Stoneham Ct, Ambler | Lisa Ciccotelli | BHHS Fox & Roach

Lisa Ciccotelli of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 600 Stoneham Ct in Ambler. There is an open house on Friday January 27th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. This stunning home is located in the highly desirable Talamore neighborhood, buying...
AMBLER, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 22-unit mixed-use building at 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia. The development is proposed on the western corner of the intersection of Woodland Avenue and South 71st Street. Designed by Mass Architecture Studio, the building will span 34,285 square feet, of which around 14,200 square feet will be used for business and medical office space. Project features will include a green roof, as well as parking for nine cars and ten bicycles. Permits list Andrew Ferguson as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $3.5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Star News

Upscale restaurant coming to Northern Liberties

SIN Philadelphia steakhouse will open this year at 1102 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties, on the ground level of a 51-unit apartment complex that will also open in 2023. SIN is an acronym for Steak Italian Nightlife, and aims to open in September. The 4,750-square-foot space will feature a main...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
