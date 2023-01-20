Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
Related
morethanthecurve.com
Almost 35-acre campus with five office buildings for sale in Plymouth Meeting
A five-building, almost 35-acre office campus in Plymouth Meeting has been listed for sale. The campus is located at 600-660 West Germantown Pike, which is across Hickory Road from the Plymouth Meeting Mall. According to the listing for the property,. The five buildings were constructed between 1986 and 1990. 50%...
Former Havertown Design Store Owner Wants Women in Construction
Monica Miraglilo, owner of the former Havertown design shop Fill A Pillow is now taking on the male-dominated construction industry with a new online platform, writes Eric Moody for Metro Philadelphia.
Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You
Wawa on Trooper Road in Oaks. According to Wawa's CEO, within five years, Wawa travel centers will be popping up along I-95 and our other favorite driving corridors. A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber...
Valley Forge Tourism Provides Optimistic State-of-the-Industry Report to County Commissioners
Mike Bowman, VFTCB President & CEO, updated the county commissioners on the current status and expected future of local tourism. Staff professionals from the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) presented an optimistic tourism update as part of their annual report to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. The...
Regal Cinemas Closing This PA Location
A Pennsylvania Regal Cinemas location will shutter after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld in a new bankruptcy filing this week announced it would be rejecting the leases of 39 theaters closing in the US, helping to save $22 million a year. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14...
New Salon Location Opens in Warrington, with Over 40 Individual Suites for Hair Stylists to Work Out Of
A new salon is opening in Bucks County, with several individual spots for stylists to work out of for their clients and the community. Jeff Werner wrote about the new spot for the Northampton Patch. Salons by JC, located at 377 Easton Road in Warrington, just opened their new location...
Philadelphia opens Housing Choice Voucher waiting list for first time in 12 years
Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List: After the two-week period ends, a lottery will randomly select 10,000 applicants to be added to the list.
Soon-to-Be Brides, Grooms: Wholly Unique Site Beckons from Bucks County for 2023 Weddings
The museum and castle is allowing couples to use the grounds for their wedding day. One of Bucks County’s most popular museums and historic properties is allowing couples to marry on their well-known grounds. The properties of the Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle, both located in Doylestown, will be...
Former Aston Grocer John Hallinan Named Retailer of the Year
John Hallinan, a grocery store operator who owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010, has been named Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) 2023 Retailer of the Year, writes Alyssa Adams for CBS Philadelphia. Today, John Hallinan is a Fishtown grocery store operator, owner of The Richmond...
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
Falls Township Warehouse Approaches Next Phase of Development in Major Construction Project
A major development plan in Bucks County is moving on to the next phase of construction for a brand new trade center. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the developments for the Philadelphia Business Journal. NorthPoint Development is currently working on construction of a new 1,159,849 square-foot facility at Keystone Trade Center,...
tourcounsel.com
Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
Local Jacobethan Estate Needs a Buyer to ‘Bring It to the 21st Century’
A century-old “Jacobethan” Chestnut Hill estate is on the market. Listing at $1.5 million, the realtors are looking for a buyer who can modernize parts of the property at 8700 Seminole Street. This 9,000-square-foot home, built in 1909 in the style of King James VI and Queen Elizabeth...
aroundambler.com
For Sale: 600 Stoneham Ct, Ambler | Lisa Ciccotelli | BHHS Fox & Roach
Lisa Ciccotelli of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 600 Stoneham Ct in Ambler. There is an open house on Friday January 27th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. This stunning home is located in the highly desirable Talamore neighborhood, buying...
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 22-unit mixed-use building at 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia. The development is proposed on the western corner of the intersection of Woodland Avenue and South 71st Street. Designed by Mass Architecture Studio, the building will span 34,285 square feet, of which around 14,200 square feet will be used for business and medical office space. Project features will include a green roof, as well as parking for nine cars and ten bicycles. Permits list Andrew Ferguson as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $3.5 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
Ardmore Business Sounds Like a Sweet Shop; It’s Not, But Its Services Are Pretty Sweet
Main Line Float and Freeze in sounds like an ice cream parlor. But it’s actually a spa-like center that provides relaxing ways to relieve stress, reduce pain, and improve overall wellness. Gina Lizzo took a deep dive into its services for Main Line Today. The facility, hewing to its...
Upscale restaurant coming to Northern Liberties
SIN Philadelphia steakhouse will open this year at 1102 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties, on the ground level of a 51-unit apartment complex that will also open in 2023. SIN is an acronym for Steak Italian Nightlife, and aims to open in September. The 4,750-square-foot space will feature a main...
Regal Cinemas to shut down 3 local movie theatres amid bankruptcy
Cineworld plans to reject leases on Feb. 15 at 39 locations, including three in our area.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0