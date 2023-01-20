Macomb County bank robbery suspect accused in police chase in Indiana, Illinois

NEW BALTIMORE (WWJ) A young suspect in a bank robbery in downtown New Baltimore may have been involved in a police chase in Indiana and Illinois, police said.

Jacob Edwards, 18, of Macomb Township has been on the run since Tuesday— when police believe he robbed Huntington Bank on Washington Street around 3 p.m.

Indiana State Police issued an All Points Bulletin around midnight Friday for a black Ford F-150 Edwards was believed to be driving.

The All Points Bulletin said Edwards stole the pickup truck from a driver who pulled over on the side of the highway to help him near Lafayette, Indiana.

Police said the driver of the stolen Ford F-150 fled the scene of the carjacking and lead police on a chase that eventually ended in Illinois when the suspect crashed into a field and ran away from the scene.

Multiple social media using Edwards’ name have been making comments on social media sites, including Snap Chat, about disappearing. Detectives are trying to confirm if Edwards himself made the posts.

One of those comments said: “For my next trick, it’s time to disappear again.”

As for the bank robbery, the Macomb Daily reports Jacobs wore a Jiffy Lube work uniform with “distinct red shoes”; he “implied” he had a weapon, but never showed it.

WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports that police believe Edwards has been aimlessly driving around for days. At one point, a Snapchat post showed his old license plate on a vehicle in Port Austin.

He was also spotted on a home’s Ring Doorbell camera Tuesday night in the area of Hall and Heydendreich.

Prior to allegedly stealing the F-150, police believed he was driving a bronze or brown 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with Michigan license plate: 6NQN75.

Police have not said how much money he got away with. As of Friday morning, he remains on the run.