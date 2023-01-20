ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’

DAKAR, SENEGAL — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration

FERES, GREECE — Greece prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, an official said Saturday. Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos was speaking to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast.
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria

ALGIERS, ALGERIA — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is looking to boost already strong energy ties with Algeria to further wean Italy off Russian energy, a focus of her two-day visit to the North African nation starting on Sunday. Russia's war in Ukraine, which upset global strategic and economic dynamics,...
EU widens Iran sanctions list in response to crackdown

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials and organizations, including a government minister, regional governors and lawmakers, suspected in the security crackdown on protestors, but did not add Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to its terror group blacklist. At a meeting in Brussels,...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: Enticing Americans to buy green

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances. It’s a public relations challenge that could determine...
Russia, Estonia expel ambassadors amid 'destroyed' relations

MOSCOW — Russia and Estonia on Monday were expelling the ambassadors from each other's countries in a tit-for-tat move, saying that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d'affaires as relations between the countries sank to a new low over Ukraine. In a show of solidarity with its...
Hungary won't veto EU arms funding to Ukraine, official says

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY — Hungary's foreign minister said Monday that while his government isn't in favor of the European Union sending funding for weapons to Ukraine, it won't block a planned tranche of 500 million euros ($543 million) in assistance to Kyiv to use in the war with Russia. Speaking...
Poland pushes for more tanks for Kyiv, will seek German OK

WARSAW, POLAND — Poland said Monday it would ask Berlin for permission to send German-built Leopard tanks to Ukraine as its Western allies move to supply Kyiv with more powerful military hardware to thwart Russia’s invasion. Germany has hesitated to approve sending tanks to Ukraine. But Polish officials...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge confronting Washington this year: raising the nation's debt limit. One hitch: That statement Friday came with...
Senior UK Conservatives under fire over tax, finances

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened an investigation Monday into allegations that the chairman of the governing Conservative Party settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill while he was in charge of the country’s Treasury. It’s one of multiple stories about secret loans and unpaid taxes causing...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch

NEW YORK — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official who investigated Russian oligarchs has been indicted on charges he secretly worked for one, in violation of U.S. sanctions. The official was also charged, in a separate indictment, with taking cash from a former foreign security officer. Charles McGonigal, the...
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post

GOREE ISLAND, SENEGAL — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a solemn visit Saturday to the salmon-colored house on an island off Senegal that is one of the most recognized symbols of the horrors of the Atlantic slave trade that trapped tens of millions of Africans in bondage for generations.
Proposed Brazil-Argentina common currency is met with doubts

RIO DE JANEIRO — A proposal floated by the leaders of Brazil and Argentina to launch a common currency is being met with deep skepticism by analysts, who say neither country is positioned to tackle such a complicated undertaking or instill confidence in the idea with global markets. Brazil’s...
Survey: Firms expect job cuts in '23 amid recession fears

NEW YORK — A survey of national economists found that more businesses now expect job reductions at their firms and to spend less on expansions for the first time since the pandemic, a sign that the Federal Reserve's push to raise interest rates is doing its job to slow the economy.
