Detroit, MI

Have you seen Precious Jones? Detroit Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police and family members are asking for tips from the public in the case of a missing teen in Detroit.

Precious Jones, 13, was last seen on Saturday, January 14, at her home in the 2100 block of S. Electric, in the area of Fort St. and Schaefer Rd. on the city's Southwest side.

Police said the teen left house with permission, at around 3:30 p.m., and did not return.

Jones is described as a Black female, 5'1'' tall and weighing around 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left the house, and no further details about the teen's disappearance were released.

Anyone who has seen this missing child, or who has any information that could help police find him, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct at 313-596-5401. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587) or submit a tip online at this link .

Deborah Randolph
3d ago

Praying for a safe return home. Lord, please wrap your arms around her. Bring her home safe

