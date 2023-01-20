ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Peabody promises swift push for a new high school

By Anne Marie Tobin
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago


Despite being rejected yet again for an invitation into the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) building program for funding for a new high school, school officials are promising they will continue to push forward aggressively in 2023.

The district is banking on leveraging the results of a Dec. 19 New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) report that the school’s accreditation continues to be under “warning status” due to the school’s age (the school was built in 1970) and poor condition, thereby heightening the district’s chances of being accepted into the funding program.

“We’re going to maximize every possible piece of information that we have to get it before the MSBA so they can see how necessary it really is to select Peabody for a new school,” School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne said at the committee’s Jan. 10 meeting. I always say, ‘this is the one, this is the one’ and I am serious. This year is the one that is going to do it.”

School Superintendent Dr. Josh Vadala said that the warning status could jeopardize the school’s accreditation and that it is important in terms of accreditation to continue to submit SOIs.

“If we were not submitting SOIs and the city was not reporting the opportunity for a new high school, then we would definitely be in jeopardy of losing our accreditation,” Vadala said. “Since we are doing this, we can show we are doing everything in our power … it shows we are taking this seriously and moving forward … that will put us in good standing.”

The high school’s deteriorating condition is well documented. Among the many problems plaguing the building, which was built in 1970. are roof leaks, inadequate electrical and HVAC systems that result in rooms without heat and rooms that overheat. Water and air quality have been questioned as have substandard bathrooms, some of which are not handicap accessible and lack running water.

Dunne and Vadala said they are extremely optimistic that this is the year the school will finally be invited into the CORE program. Dunne said the school has been rejected five times since 2015.

The district’s attempts to gain entry into the MSBA’s CORE program for the Center Elementary School and high school were denied by the MSBA on Dec. 21 of last year.

Vadala said the district plans to submit a new statement of interest for 2023 well in advance of the April 14 deadline.

“As disappointed as that is (MSBA rejection), we were encouraged to submit our statement of interest moving forward,” Vadala said. “In the past we have submitted toward the end of the (submission period) window, we’ve taken our time with the submissions … we want to be proactive this time.”

Vadala said he and Dunne met last week to review last year’s statement and identify areas of improvement. Dunne said the two first started talking about a new SOI about 30 minutes after receiving the rejection letter. Vadala said the NEASC report will be submitted in support of the statement and encouraged anyone who “has the ear of a politician or legislator at the state level” to reach out to them.

“This is our year for Peabody. I think our kids deserve it. Our teachers deserve it. Our community deserves it,” said Vadala. “I am optimistic this year and I think, collectively as a community, we pull together for a lot of things and it’s really time we make a little bit of noise for Peabody High School getting into the program. I do think a new school will be the crown jewel of a great school district.”

Committee member Jon Swanson commended Dunne and Vadala for their persistence.

“I can’t imagine the disappointment you get when you open that package up,” he said. “I commend you, as does the community for the amount of effort you continuously put into this year after year.

The MSBA program provides partial reimbursement of extensive repairs, renovations, addition/renovations and new school construction project costs.

In its rejection letter, the MSBA said that it received 54 Statements of Interest (SOI) from 46 school districts for consideration of new construction, additions/renovation and repair projects in 2022. The letter stated that it identified the school facilities that have the “greatest and most urgent need based on an assessment of the entire cohort of SOIs that are received for consideration each year.”

MSBA is currently funding a renovation project at the William A. Welch Elementary School and a roof repair project at the West Memorial Elementary School.

In other committee business, member John C. Olimpio was elected committee vice chair, replacing Jarrod Hochman.

The post Peabody promises swift push for a new high school appeared first on Itemlive .

thisweekinworcester.com

NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23

WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
WORCESTER, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester School District announces 2023 graduation ceremony details

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, Manchester School District announced details for its 2023 high school graduations. Ceremonies for all four of the District’s high schools will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. “We are so excited to honor the Class of...
MANCHESTER, NH
advocatenews.net

A Huge Win for The Town of Saugus

Crabtree hails town’s receipt of $2.3-million federal grant to revitalize Cliftondale Square as “really great news”. At the end of Tuesday’s (Jan. 17) 165-minute-long meeting, Town Manager Scott C. Crabtree promised to put smiles on the weary faces of selectmen, who were ready to call it a night. “I got one more thing. You guys will be happy,” Crabtree told board members. “I hope there’s going to be smiles here. Very positive news.
SAUGUS, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury Select Board name change becomes official

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark's daughter charged in police assault

BOSTON — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
The Fiction Addiction

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?

Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

Mattapan apartment complex residents hold rally over rising rent

MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...
BOSTON, MA
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WBEC AM

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TaxBuzz

Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase

Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
LUNENBURG, MA
Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
