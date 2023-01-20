ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old boy grazed in hand when gun goes off as relative was taking it out of his pocket at gas station

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A 12-year-old boy was grazed in the hand when a gun accidentally went off as a relative was taking it out of his pocket at a South Side gas station Thursday night, according to police.

The boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. as the relative was leaning on an ice cream counter inside the gas station in the 1400 block of East 87th Street., police said.

Surveillance video shows the man digging in his pocket and the gun going off, blowing a hole in his pants. The gun drops to the floor and the man quickly scoops it up and puts it back into his pocket.

Police said they recovered the handgun. No charges have been announced.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

