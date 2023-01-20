ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

Open Space and Recreation hears Library project plans

By Emma Fringuelli
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbCot_0kLSp3cL00

LYNNFIELD – With over $8 million in state funding potentially to come to the Public Library this spring, Library Director Abby Porter pled her case for a new library at Reedy Meadows to the Open Space and Recreation Working Group at their Wednesday meeting.

Porter described the situation at the current library as bleak. She detailed the numerous problems her and her staff face in their current location. Amongst these issues are staff offices that are “well out of storage,” no outdoor space, and a lack of “space for people.” She said, “Having worked at other libraries in the past, I feel sort of– there’s so much I can’t do here.”

The last major renovations done to the building occurred in 1967, said Porter, with minor renovations in 1991 to make the building “almost [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant.”

One of the priorities of the new library is additional parking on site. Currently, the library shares 12 parking spaces with the church and daycare next door. Additional parking across the street at Town Hall is available, but patrons would have to cross a busy intersection. Porter commented, “One of my staff members was hit by a car crossing the street, so we don’t really love it when people park across the street– for safety’s sake.”

The plans for the new library include improvements such as nearly doubling the square footage from 14,000 to almost 26,000 square feet, adding four meeting rooms, going from no outdoor space to almost 70,000 square feet, and allowing for after hours access.

Porter brought with her a sense of urgency, as Lynnfield has reached number two on the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners’ (MBLC) funding waiting list. A sheet passed out to the Working Group read, “Our town is faced with a USE IT OR LOSE IT situation.”

The $8.1 million in state funds would finance 20 percent of the building project. Porter said that getting additional grants, such as one for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, could help lessen the cost for the town.

Porter emphasized the need for a new building as opposed to renovations, saying, “We initially applied in 2001 just to have the building renovated and [the MBLC] said ‘oh there’s no saving this building.’” The library’s application was denied until the late 2010’s, when they presented a plan for an entirely new building.

The Working Group affirmed Porter’s concerns about the current space, but wanted to see more collaboration between the library and the Recreation Department, which is seeking to build a “community center.” Director of Planning and Conservation Emilie Cademartori suggested ways for overlap between the library and Recreation, “Let’s not duplicate spaces, but make them complimentary.”

The Library project will be on hold until the MBLC releases Lynnfield’s provisional funding. Residents can look out for public forums with the library, where they can voice their concerns with the current space and their wishes for the new library.

The post Open Space and Recreation hears Library project plans appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigertranscript.com

Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction

SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
IPSWICH, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury Select Board name change becomes official

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Boxford PTO accused of excluding students from elementary school dance

BOXFORD - An elementary school dance in Boxford has led to accusations that the town's parent teacher organization (PTO) is excluding children who may be less fortunate. Tickets for the "Ziti with your Sweetie" dance sold out in 25 minutes after going on sale. One parent was told they could get early access to events if they paid for a premium membership in their tiered system. The top tier is $100 for maximum benefits. "Even though my family quite frankly could have afforded this, I actually don't believe in that. There shouldn't be a barrier for entry for any...
BOXFORD, MA
nshoremag.com

Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March

The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
DANVERS, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building

IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Downtown Crossing doesn't have nearly enough hurdy-gurdy men these days

Winslow Homer sketched the intersection of Washington Street with Winter and Summer streets in 1857, for Ballou's Pictorial Drawing-Room Companion, a Boston-based publication. We thought at first this was a view up Winter Street towards Tremont (with the church tower being Park Street Church), but some more astute folks in the comments say, no, based on the address of the jewelry store, it's the view up Summer Street towards the future home of South Station - via which one would have seen the New South Church where Summer and Bedford Streets converge, next to Lincoln St. and opposite the end of Devonshire. That church came down in 1867.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Five-building residential and life-sciences complex with a museum could rise on long vacant parcel on Tremont Street across from police headquarters

A development group headed by HYM and My City at Peace yesterday won preliminary BPDA approval to build 466 apartments and condos, life-sciences space and a civil-rights museum on the long-vacant P-3 parcel on Tremont Street in Roxbury, under a plan that would include an acre of public space with a layout aimed at stitching the empty land back into the surrounding neighborhood - and creating wealth-building opportunities for its residents.
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
tourcounsel.com

Garden City Center | Shopping mall in Cranston, Rhode Island

To start with the best malls, outlets, stores in Rhode Island, we are going to start with the shopping center, Garden City Center. This site is one of the most recommended places to go shopping, offering you an open-air environment, favorable weather, and a wide variety of stores of different recognized and local brands.
CRANSTON, RI
The Associated Press

Montecito Medical Acquires Veterinary Property in Danvers, MA

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical and veterinary office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a veterinary property in Danvers, MA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005078/en/ Danvers Animal Hospital - Danvers, MA (Photo: Business Wire)
DANVERS, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
Dorchester Reporter

Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale

Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
WESTWOOD, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA
The Fiction Addiction

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mattapan apartment complex residents hold rally over rising rent

MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...
BOSTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy