Open Space and Recreation hears Library project plans

LYNNFIELD – With over $8 million in state funding potentially to come to the Public Library this spring, Library Director Abby Porter pled her case for a new library at Reedy Meadows to the Open Space and Recreation Working Group at their Wednesday meeting.

Porter described the situation at the current library as bleak. She detailed the numerous problems her and her staff face in their current location. Amongst these issues are staff offices that are “well out of storage,” no outdoor space, and a lack of “space for people.” She said, “Having worked at other libraries in the past, I feel sort of– there’s so much I can’t do here.”

The last major renovations done to the building occurred in 1967, said Porter, with minor renovations in 1991 to make the building “almost [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliant.”

One of the priorities of the new library is additional parking on site. Currently, the library shares 12 parking spaces with the church and daycare next door. Additional parking across the street at Town Hall is available, but patrons would have to cross a busy intersection. Porter commented, “One of my staff members was hit by a car crossing the street, so we don’t really love it when people park across the street– for safety’s sake.”

The plans for the new library include improvements such as nearly doubling the square footage from 14,000 to almost 26,000 square feet, adding four meeting rooms, going from no outdoor space to almost 70,000 square feet, and allowing for after hours access.

Porter brought with her a sense of urgency, as Lynnfield has reached number two on the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners’ (MBLC) funding waiting list. A sheet passed out to the Working Group read, “Our town is faced with a USE IT OR LOSE IT situation.”

The $8.1 million in state funds would finance 20 percent of the building project. Porter said that getting additional grants, such as one for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, could help lessen the cost for the town.

Porter emphasized the need for a new building as opposed to renovations, saying, “We initially applied in 2001 just to have the building renovated and [the MBLC] said ‘oh there’s no saving this building.’” The library’s application was denied until the late 2010’s, when they presented a plan for an entirely new building.

The Working Group affirmed Porter’s concerns about the current space, but wanted to see more collaboration between the library and the Recreation Department, which is seeking to build a “community center.” Director of Planning and Conservation Emilie Cademartori suggested ways for overlap between the library and Recreation, “Let’s not duplicate spaces, but make them complimentary.”

The Library project will be on hold until the MBLC releases Lynnfield’s provisional funding. Residents can look out for public forums with the library, where they can voice their concerns with the current space and their wishes for the new library.

