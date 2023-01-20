19-year old hospitalized after shot across the street from a Chicago high school

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot across the street from a Chicago high school Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened after 3:30 p.m. across the street from Hirsch High School in the 7900 block of South Dobson.

Investigators said the 19-year-old victim was in a Dodge Charger when he crashed into a stolen Ford F150. He got out of the car and suspects fired shots from the truck hitting the teen.

The Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Police say they're also focusing their investigation on the black Dodge that had its back window shot out and the four door Ford pickup truck.

