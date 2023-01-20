Existing home sales fell for the 11th consecutive month in December, hitting the slowest pace since November 2010

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month,...
AOL Corp
Home builder confidence rises for first time in a year as housing market hits 'a turning point'
Confidence among U.S. single-family home builders rose in January for the first time in a year, ending a 12-month stretch of declines and potentially signaling a turning point in the housing market. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's gauge of builder sentiment increased 4 points this month to 35,...
FOX Reno
Declining mortgage rates and higher supply may lead to housing market rebound
WASHINGTON (TND) — The housing market is sending mixed signals to begin the new year as interest rates continue to cool off while homes sit on the market for longer periods during a time of decreased affordability for prospective buyers. Ultra-low interest rates during the pandemic brought on a...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: January 22, 2023 | Rates at their lowest since September
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates rose at the beginning of...
What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s
Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.
money.com
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Real Estate Rebound: Demand for New Mortgages Jumps 28% in One Week
The U.S. housing market's topsy-turvy ride shows no sign of letup in the new year, as mortgage applications rose sharply last week despite fears that home sales will keep sinking in 2023. See the...
Home prices and mortgages will stay high this year, but housing activity is set to cool further amid mild recession, Fannie Mae says
Mortgage rates could remain high if inflation indicators stay hot or if prices rebound, Fannie Mae said. It sees a mild recession for the US in 2023.
Lumber prices are up 14% in 2023 after tanking last year, and a lack of supply could fuel another surge ahead of key homebuilding season
Lumber prices are up 14% so far in 2023 after suffering a brutal sell-off last year. Further gains could be in store for lumber as supply shortages emerge ahead of the homebuilding season. "The industry could actually find itself in an undersupplied market during the height of the building season,"...
In the Market for a Used Car? Consider Holding Out a Little Longer as Prices Drop for Sixth Straight Month
Mortgage rates plunge to lowest level since September
The average long-term mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.56%. The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation. The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year...
dailyinvestnews.com
US Home Sales Decline for Eleventh Month, Hit 12-Year Low
Existing home sales in the world’s largest economy slumped to an eleventh consecutive month of declines in December. Last month’s US existing home sales dropped by 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units. December’s figure was not only the eleventh successive month of decline, the longest losing streak since 1999, but also marked the lowest level since November 2010.
Home prices hit record a record high in 2022
(CNN) -- Home prices hit a record high last year.According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home price for 2022 was just over $386,000.That's up more than 10% from 2021.We saw those record prices even though the real estate market began to take a downward turn as interest rates began rising rapidly last year.Just over 5 million homes were sold in 2022.That's down nearly 18% from the year before and home sales' weakest year since 2014.
U.S. producer prices fall more than expected in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices fell more than expected in December as the costs of energy products and food declined, offering more evidence that inflation was receding.
Home price growth in October loses steam for fourth consecutive month: Case-Shiller
Home prices increased by 9.2% annually in October, down from the 10.7% increase in September, Case-Shiller's latest report showed.
woodworkingnetwork.com
NAR: Existing-home sales receded 1.5% in December
Existing-home sales retreated for the eleventh consecutive month in December, according to the National Association of Realtors. Three of the four major U.S. regions recorded month-over-month drops, while sales in the West were unchanged. All regions experienced year-over-year declines. Key highlights. Existing-home sales faded for the eleventh straight month to...
US News and World Report
U.S. Leading Indicators Index Falls for 10th Straight Month
(Reuters) - A gauge of future U.S. economic activity tumbled for a 10th straight month in December with a widespread weakening outlook for manufacturing, home building and both job and financial markets. The Conference Board on Monday said its Leading Economic Index slid 1.0% in December following a downwardly revised...
Why Now Might Be The Best Time To Buy A Home, According To Realtors
The housing market has reached a transitional point, and for some, it could be the best time to buy. Here are the benefits of getting ahead of the shift.
