Grand Rapids, MI

Detroit News

Eager to get back to 'pure' baseball, ex-Tiger joins coaching staff at WMU

Kalamazoo — It's been 15 years since Daniel Schlereth was in college. Now, he's going back to school, as the newest member of Western Michigan baseball coach Billy Gernon's staff. Schlereth will serve as Gernon's volunteer coach, and manage the pitching staff. It's the latest coaching gig since Schlereth...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm

The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Mad You Have To Leave Zeeland Sundays To Buy Booze? It May Change

If you are tired of having to leave Zeeland on Sundays to purchase alcohol, there could be a change in the near future. Don't be confused by the picture above but for those of you who are unaware of what a dry county is, it is a county that is not allowed to sell alcohol and not one suffering from lack of rain.
ZEELAND, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

13 On Your Side Executive Producer Denise Pritchard is moving on, leaving a legacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newscast producers really are the unsung heroes in any newsroom. It’s their job to stay on top of developing stories, know what’s important to our viewers, and design shows that include both of those things. (They also write copy, communicate with crews in the field, add visual elements and break-out stories to give context to our reporting, lead the editorial process, and work with directors to execute their shows.)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

