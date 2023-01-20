Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
localsportsjournal.com
David Day III signs national letter of intent to play for Aquinas College
David Day III from Muskegon High School signed his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career next fall at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids. The signing ceremony took place at Muskegon High School on Thursday at noon. Day, a 5-9 senior guard for the Big Reds became the...
Detroit News
Eager to get back to 'pure' baseball, ex-Tiger joins coaching staff at WMU
Kalamazoo — It's been 15 years since Daniel Schlereth was in college. Now, he's going back to school, as the newest member of Western Michigan baseball coach Billy Gernon's staff. Schlereth will serve as Gernon's volunteer coach, and manage the pitching staff. It's the latest coaching gig since Schlereth...
MLive.com
Michigan, MSU hoops recruit shows maturity beyond years in win over East Kentwood
KENTWOOD, MI – Trey McKenney could barely take a deep breath without bumping chests with an East Kentwood defender, and when he had the basketball, the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore faced frequent double teams. The blue-chip prospect was the focus of the Falcons’ defense during their Saturday...
MLive.com
Unselfish Mr. Basketball candidate leads Brother Rice past Kalamazoo Central
KENTWOOD, MI – Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice senior Curtis Williams Jr. received MVP honors for his performance in Saturday’s 67-50 win over Kalamazoo Central at East Kentwood’s Gotta Get It Hoop Classic. But the trophy isn’t going home in Williams’ duffle bag, but rather that of his...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central against Brother Rice in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood
Brother Rice’s Xavier Thomas goes for a scoop reverse against Kalamazoo Central’s Benny Donald (13) in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. 2 / 12. Kalamazoo Central against Brother Rice in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood.
MLive.com
Four 1,000-point milestones headline Friday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Friday was a night for milestones, as four Grand Rapids-area high school basketball players eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau, including one junior with many more buckets in her future. Sparta senior Jax Wilson had the hottest hand of the newest members of the 1,000-point club, scoring...
Even George Takei is Showing His Support for K-Wings Pride Night
If you missed it, Kalamazoo's local hockey team, the Kalamazoo Wings (or as we like to call them, the K-Wings), recently held a themed game night with the message, "Hockey is for everyone." The night, dedicated to Pride, invited fans to come to support the team as they played on...
WOOD
6 Dandelions, 2 Bowling Balls and a Worm
The unusually mild weather pattern has brought some strange sights to Michigan. On my Friday walk at the Alpine Athletic Field in Comstock Park, I spotted 6 dandelions in bloom (others that were dispersing seeds), two bowling balls and a worm. The worm was rather wiggly. It was on the path and might have got stepped on, so I set it on a small hill with soft mud hoping that it would manage to crawl back underground.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 20-22, 2023
You will not run out of things to do this weekend around Grand Rapids. From ice skating around the clock with Grand Rapids Griffins players, to hockey and basketball games, the Harlem Globetrotters, concerts, axe throwing, hiking with goats, the World of Winter Festival, and even get some Pronto Pups!
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
Winter Fun For Everyone At Grand Haven’s WinterFest This Weekend
I do not know about you, but I typically stay inside my warm apartment when it is cold and dreary. But every so often, I need some sort of human interaction or a simple excuse to get outside for a little while. If you need something fun to do with...
Family of missing Wyoming man thankful for 'enormous support'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda McCarty, the daughter of Ray Tarasiewicz, addresses the community support at the end of an almost two month search for her father in a statement, saying in-part quote:. "My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support,...
Battle Creek’s Post Cereal Is Suing Rock Band ‘Ok Go!’ Over Their Name
The Battle Creek-based Post Cereal is serving up 2 spoonfuls of saltiness and is apparently trying to bully the band 'OK Go!' out of their band name. That's according to the band who released a statement in regard to the lawsuit that was filed by POST against the band in reaction to the cease-and-desist they sent to the cereal maker in September of 2022:
Mad You Have To Leave Zeeland Sundays To Buy Booze? It May Change
If you are tired of having to leave Zeeland on Sundays to purchase alcohol, there could be a change in the near future. Don't be confused by the picture above but for those of you who are unaware of what a dry county is, it is a county that is not allowed to sell alcohol and not one suffering from lack of rain.
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
WZZM 13
13 On Your Side Executive Producer Denise Pritchard is moving on, leaving a legacy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Newscast producers really are the unsung heroes in any newsroom. It’s their job to stay on top of developing stories, know what’s important to our viewers, and design shows that include both of those things. (They also write copy, communicate with crews in the field, add visual elements and break-out stories to give context to our reporting, lead the editorial process, and work with directors to execute their shows.)
Which West Michigan cities made the Top 10 Snowiest?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the exception of several major winter storms, this winter in West Michigan has been something less than record breaking. However, that doesn't mean things can't rapidly change with the right weather system. While the final totals for this season have yet to be determined,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Field and Fire Café offers pastries, locally sourced brunch in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a wholesome, locally sourced meal in downtown Grand Rapids? Field and Fire Café is the spot for a flavorful breakfast, lunch or a sweet bite of pastry. The café, at 820 Monroe Ave. NW Suite 100, serves both breakfast and lunch, along...
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0