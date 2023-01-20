Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
Nickelback Returns to Bangor this Summer with Brantley Gilbert
Nickelback will perform in Bangor this summer at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. The show will be on August 24, and feature country artist Brantley Gilbert. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 27. Here's how to win yourself a pair of tickets to the show. Want to win tickets? We'll give our...
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
If This Local Legend Showed Up At Your School, It was the Best Day Ever
I vividly remember when I met Mary Hunter. I was a 2nd-grader at McGraw School in Hampden, and our teacher told us we were going to do something a little different. As I recall, it was in the week leading up to Christmas vacation, so it seemed to be endless fun things that week, instead of the usual boring school work. Yes, I even hated school in 2nd grade...
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
Here Are 8 Chain Restaurants That Could Be In Bangor Someday
Any of these restaurant chains would fit nicely here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights the Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Sneak Peek Of What’s New At The Maine Savings Amphitheater
Back in 2019, the old Darlings Waterfront Pavillion shut down for its last season in 2019, and then Covid his right after. Big plans were made in the time period, and work began for a new, updated and state-of-the-art venue in the Bangor area; The Maine Savings Amphitheater. Folks in...
All Your Classic Rock Favorites Done By An Orchestra? Check Out The Gracie This Weekend
Classic Rock lovers are in for a treat this weekend. In what is surely a truly unique experience, Classic Rock will get the orchestral treatment, transforming it and taking the songs you know and love to a whole other level of amazing. Classic Rock Orchestra is coming to the Gracie...
Bangor Wedding Show Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Spend a fun afternoon of wedding planning with dozens of wedding experts ready to share unique and fresh ideas to help bring your wedding to life. Whether you choose a traditional church wedding or something totally unique, you’ll find what you need at the Bangor Wedding Show at the Cross Insurance Center ballroom on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
Our Picks for Bangor’s Best Valentine’s Date Night Restaurants
Hard to believe, but we are less than a month away from the holiday where you really show your love. Now you could be boring and grab some chocolates, and flowers for Valentine's Day, but if you really want to make an impression on your true love, why not have a nice dinner instead?
Comedian Chelsea Handler Is Coming To Bangor
Get ready for a big night of laughs at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Now that we are currently in the doldrums of winter, everyone will need a good laugh once we thaw out this spring, and a big star is coming to Bangor for a hysterical stand-up comedy show. Most of the time, we get amazing musical acts coming to town, but this time around, we have the pleasure of enjoying one of the best comedians around!
Did You Know Priscilla Presley Lived In Bangor for A Short While?
Of course, everyone is still reeling from the news of Lisa Marie. It was a stun to the world to find out the King's daughter passed away last week. She was only 54 years old, and the news seemed to come out of nowhere. Lord knows, she lived a bit of an eccentric life... Her super-short marriage to Michael Jackson for instance. On the other hand, if you grew up as the daughter of Elvis, nothing would ever be what you and I might consider "normal".
Blue Sky Lounge Is Throwing A Valentine’s 80’s Dance Party
Grab your sweetheart and dance the night away right before Valentine's Day!. The Bangor Grande Hotel & Conference Center, located at 357 Odlin Road in Bangor, is the former Ramada Inn, where for many years was the number one destination for night life here in the area. After The Bounty...
Are You Ready for the 5th Weekend in A Row of Crap Weather?
I feel like this has got to be some kind of record... This winter, you can almost set your watch to it. It seems without fail, some kind of semi-major weather event has rolled through Maine almost every weekend since before Christmas. We got that pile of snow, then the next weekend it rained cats and dogs. New Year's Eve was nuts, with lots of rain.
Lamoine Select Board Grants 5-year-Old, Brielle, Unicorn Permit
On Friday, we told you the heart-warming story of 5-year-old Brielle Hamor who had applied to the Town of Lamoine for a permit to have a unicorn in her backyard. After receiving the application, Lamoine Administrative Assistant Stu Marckoon placed the application on the January 19 Lamoine Select Board's agenda.
Don’t Get Caught Off Guard: Bangor Puts Parking Ban In Place For Monday Evening
It should come as no surprise to anyone at all that the City of Bangor has issued a Parking Ban for the Downtown area this evening. The snow, sleet, and freezing rain that started Sunday night and continues still have kept road crews busy trying to keep the surfaces from slicking over. They need the time and the space to clear the build-up of all that precipitation.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0