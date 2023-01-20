ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

A look on Lynn Parks and one problem

By Alexandra Rodriguez
Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the surveys sent to respected communities in Lynn that discussed that the parks in Lynn need renovations, councilors in their respective wards discuss the ongoing stages of their parks in Lynn.

The surveys where the residents of Lynn found Parks to be the Numbers one priority where the ARPA funding should be allocated with nearly 52 percent of the ARPA funding being allocated to parks- a result of COVID-19.

This year city councilor, Fred Hogan prepares for three major park projects developing in Ward 6 for Lynn residents to enjoy within five years. The biggest project is Lynn Harbor Park in Lynway.

The park will have a similar look to the Spectacul Island in Boston harbor, “It’s an exciting thing because the view from up top that old Lynnfield is beautiful, it looks over the whole Lynn harbor so it’s going to be a very beautiful space and it’s all public access,” said Hogan

Currently, Gov. Charlie baker along with architects are coming in and designing a layout for the park.

According to Hogan, everything on the waterfront from the General Edwards Bridge all the way down is going to be public access.

The whole front of the waterfront so we are keeping that there so that park is going to be the big seat to the whole waterfront. There will be benches and pathways, “There is a bunch of other little ideas that are coming up now. That are in the top stages of the development. We haven’t finished yet with the architect,” said Hogan.

The second phase of the park is getting ready to begin, which includes planting, adding topsoil, and creating greening paths.

The city of Lynn will also get its second track along with a multipurpose field located on Manning Field covered entirely by ARPA funding.

Currently in the design stage, Hogan expects the track to be ready within two to three years for the public to enjoy.

“That’s one thing I fought for as a city councilor, to get the second field,” said Hogan.

“You go to other cities and towns like Cambridge, they have four or five multipurpose fields and in our city, which has 100,000 people, we only have one field,” he added.

A new playground will be installed at the Marian Gardens in Lynn made possible with the donation of $50,000 from Olde World Remedies, a cannabis store in Lynn, and the other half, with APRA money.

Inaugurated just a year ago, Ward 3 councilor, Coco Alinsug has a good deal in the works, including Kiley Park which is one of the recipients of $18.2 million ARPA funding from six parks selected in the city of Lynn.

According to Alinsug, the residents in the area are the ones who know the needs of the parks, “I want my parks to have an actual input from the neighbors of ward 3,” said Alinsug.

New playground equipment will be added to Kiley Park and perhaps a brand new clubhouse, “I want to see a brand new clubhouse, not only for our kids but for the public to use,” said Alinsug.

Alinsug would also be looking to add adequate lighting at the Lynn Little League Clubhouse.“ The goal is to have a park for everyone to use,” added Alinsug.

For that matter, Alinsug created a task force to have input from the neighborhood, with the goal to have an open and inviting space for residents and non-residents to use the park, “we’ll have the perfect product after.” said Alinsug.

Not long ago, Alinsug applied for $50,000 from ARPA money to purchase new fountains and clean the mold accumulated at the Goldfish Pond, and securing $20,000 from community development to fix the walkways.

Jay Walsh, Ward 7 Councillor and Council President is currently working on Barry Park with Meninno Construction Company starting to hammer out the bleachers just last Friday. Even though Barry Park’s improvements are not with the help of ARPA funding, it is a park of priority to Walsh.

Other improvements to the park include stormwater mitigation work which will help improve the parking lot at Barry Park. The park’s improvements are not with the help of ARPA funding, but it’s a park that will make significant improvements to the neighborhood.

“One of the things that came out of the pandemic was that people couldn’t go anywhere so they started to kind of explore their own backyards, which is great but it really came to light that the parks themselves were in dire need and really couldn’t handle trash barrels weren’t really good, the park equipment were very poor,” said Walsh.

“ We also know that during the pandemic, recreation was really important to be outside in fresh air,” said Walsh

“When the ARPA money came we thought this was a great opportunity to try to reinvest in our park system,” he added.

This year, the councilors and department heads are putting together bids to get the project rolling, “this year we are trying to tie up all the loose ends or follow through. All of the money that’s been allocated to where it’s going to go, now it’s consulting and people who are looking at the parks, to go in and do the improvements that they identify deficiencies within the parks,” said Walsh.

One of the problems that Walsh sees is how competitive it will be to get equipment and materials on a timely matter Since the ARPA funding was sent to the cities and towns where the same materials and equipment will be needed to improve the parks.

“All this money is being spent or about to be spent and the suppliers are being bombarded, so that’s something we got to really stay on and make sure it’s getting done because there is a time limit for this money and if it’s not spent appropriately and in the amount of time it’s supposed to be, we are at risk of losing the money,” said Walsh.

Cities and towns have until Dec. 31 2024 to obligate funds and until December 31, 2026, to spend the funds.

In order to maintain the parks, two new job positions were opened for DPW workers to be hired under the budget, “ we do identify that there is a need to try to maintain and the city budget allowed us to do that. Which are a testament to the council and the mayor and all the department heads working together to try and be smart about where the money is being spent,” said Walsh.

