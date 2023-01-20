ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnjay and Rich

Pregnant Woman Discovers She Is Related To Her Husband

By Dave Basner
Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4okN_0kLSoSXC00
Photo: Getty Images

Figuring out what to name a baby can be a stressful time for any expectant couple, there are so many to choose from and you both have to agree on one , but the process became way more challenging for one pair because during it, they found out they were related .

Marcella Hill shared her story on TikTok in a video that had the word "confession" across it. She began the clip bluntly stating, "So I've never told anyone publicly that I accidentally married my cousin ." Marcella then explained that she and her husband were both looking at their family trees online, trying to get inspiration for possible baby names. Marcella read aloud names of family members and when she rattled off the names of her grandmother and grandfather, her husband said, "Oh that's funny, we have the same grandma and grandpa's names."

At that point, Marcella looked at his family tree, seeing many similarities to hers and let him know he was still logged in on her account, but as they looked closer, they realized her grandpa is actually his grandma's first cousin . Marcella immediately called her grandfather and her husband called his grandmother who confirmed the discovery, adding that they lived together growing up as children. That means Marcella and her husband are third cousins.

Marcella has no intention of breaking up with her husband in light of the news, and is even able to joke about it, saying, "When I go to my family reunion, he gets to go to his too - at the same time."

Commenters weren't too shocked by her story, writing things like, "3rd cousins are pretty far removed," and, "That's far enough apart. Crazy coincidence though."

Others were surprised this wasn't discovered sooner, like at their wedding . Marcella responded to that with another video explaining how they got hitched at a courthouse without family.

Interestingly, as one commenter noted, Marcella's baby is its own fourth cousin. You can see more from Marcella on her TikTok .

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "She's in her sixties like me; I need someone else"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having an age difference is often a difficult topic when it comes to couples, and while most people try to find a partner close to their age, they may feel differently once they get older.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "She refuses to live with mom and dad; they come first, not her"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Taking that step when you decide you want to spend your life with one partner and proposing requires determination, love, and patience. There will be differences to overcome, and one of the first things that can come up is the relationship each of the spouses has with the other's parents.
Pete Lakeman

Wife bans husband from baby shower and birth for being happier that it was a boy

Parents expecting to have a child have many things on their minds, from pregnancy complications for the mother, to whether the child will be healthy. There are also those who wonder if they will be well-off financially to provide for their newborn adequately. In between these worries are moments of pure joy as they think about the new life they are about to bring to this world. The baby kicking at random or not-so-random moments, and the visually-tantalizing ultrasounds often bring good news.
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy