Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce have already announced they're letting go of thousands of employees, a show of force since the "Great Resignation."
The Google parent company is one of the last major tech firms to announce layoffs as the industry battles an economic downturn.
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Amazon began laying off another 8,000 employees, following 10,000 job cuts in November as the company aims for " a stronger cost structure."
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California -- Google will lay off 12,000 workers as growth that surged during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to slow, it said Friday. The job cuts, one of the company’s largest ever, will affect about 6% of the Silicon Valley giant’s workforce. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who...
More than 300,000 layoffs have been confirmed in the technology industry, where companies such as Amazon, Meta, Coinbase, BlackRock, Twitter, among others, have been laying off thousands of employees since 2022.
LONDON — (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. The Silicon Valley giant's CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company's news blog.
Spotify cutting hundreds of jobs in latest round of tech layoffs
Music streaming service Spotify announced Monday that it is slashing hundreds of jobs in the latest round of layoffs in the tech sector. Spotify said it would cut 6 percent of its staff, or about 600 workers, based on its last earnings report. “Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from…
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been on a cost-cutting tear over the last six months, shutting down various projects inside the company. This Friday, the ax has finally fallen on a big chunk of Google's workforce. In its largest layoff ever, Google says it will cut 12,000 jobs across Google and its parent company, Alphabet. The cuts represent about 6 percent of Google's workforce and match similar recent moves by Microsoft and Amazon.
Brian Wesbury says he's 'not bullish anymore' on the economy as he forecasts a recession following the federal government's response to the COVID pandemic.
Fired Google workers feel ‘100% disposable’ as layoffs hit top performers
Ousted Google employees expressed shock after the company included top performers and company veterans in a massive round of layoffs last week – with impacted workers learning their fate in an early-morning email. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he took “full responsibility” for the decision to cut about 12,000 jobs, or more than 6% of the Google parent’s overall workforce. The mass of laid-off workers included former Google engineering manager Justin Moore, who revealed in a scathing LinkedIn post that he discovered he was out of a job through an “automated account deactivation at 3am.” Moore had worked at Google for...
For a generation, American expectations and policy responses to China have been based on the implicit assumption of perpetually strong Chinese economic growth. Fear of China’s ascension has led to unprecedented public antipathy toward China. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have imposed tough trade measures and export controls on China. The House of Representatives…
Microsoft and Alphabet Deepen the White-Collar Recession
The tech sector is on track to cut more jobs than in 2022, a year reminiscent of the bursting of the dot-com bubble.
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
A leading gym operator in the United States is the target of a new short report. The Thursday report from Bear Cave lays out a case that Planet Fitness has issues with overbilling, uncancellable memberships and is lying about the locations of its gyms. What Happened: With over 2,000 locations...
(KRON) — Microsoft will be laying off 10,000 people this year, the company announced in a securities filing Wednesday. The tech giant, which is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, is the latest major tech company to announce job cuts. “Today, we are making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 […]
Where are Spotify headquarters? What tech companies have made big job cuts?
