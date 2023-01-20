ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen

LONDON — (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off. The Silicon Valley giant's CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company's news blog.
The Hill

Spotify cutting hundreds of jobs in latest round of tech layoffs

Music streaming service Spotify announced Monday that it is slashing hundreds of jobs in the latest round of layoffs in the tech sector. Spotify said it would cut 6 percent of its staff, or about 600 workers, based on its last earnings report. “Like many other leaders, I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from…
Ars Technica

Google cuts 12,000 jobs, the largest layoff in the company’s history

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been on a cost-cutting tear over the last six months, shutting down various projects inside the company. This Friday, the ax has finally fallen on a big chunk of Google's workforce. In its largest layoff ever, Google says it will cut 12,000 jobs across Google and its parent company, Alphabet. The cuts represent about 6 percent of Google's workforce and match similar recent moves by Microsoft and Amazon.
New York Post

Fired Google workers feel ‘100% disposable’ as layoffs hit top performers

Ousted Google employees expressed shock after the company included top performers and company veterans in a massive round of layoffs last week – with impacted workers learning their fate in an early-morning email. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said he took “full responsibility” for the decision to cut about 12,000 jobs, or more than 6% of the Google parent’s overall workforce. The mass of laid-off workers included former Google engineering manager Justin Moore, who revealed in a scathing LinkedIn post that he discovered he was out of a job through an “automated account deactivation at 3am.” Moore had worked at Google for...
KRON4 News

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs

(KRON) — Microsoft will be laying off 10,000 people this year, the company announced in a securities filing Wednesday. The tech giant, which is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, is the latest major tech company to announce job cuts. “Today, we are making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 […]
