As questions swirl about former medical examiner, Ramsey County reviews dozens of criminal cases
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is reviewing 71 criminal cases due to questions about the reliability of former medical examiner Michael McGee, partnering with a non-profit in a process that could have broad implications and even potentially lead to convictions being tossed. Ramsey County Attorney...
redlakenationnews.com
For minors convicted as adults, the sentence is 'purgatory'
From the bowels of Lino Lakes prison, Carlos Dickerson Jr. bided his time. The baby-faced boy sought refuge in books to survive periods of social isolation while serving as the lone inmate in a cell block built for 20 troubled teens. Sometimes, he passed the hours playing cards with a case worker. Daily programming was so limited that he could do little else but pursue his GED.
KNOX News Radio
Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
Ramsey Co. attorney's office reviewing cases where former medical examiner testified or investigated
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and his office are investigating cases where former county medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee testified or investigated. At least one murder conviction has already been dropped.
Wisconsin man indicted in forced labor case involving woman held against her will for two years
The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against a Wisconsin man on Thursday, alleging he forced a woman to work against her will.
Suspect in alleged home invasion fatally shot by police
kvrr.com
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
fox9.com
Fohrenkam murder trial delayed, 'D-Hill' family not happy
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing Minneapolis North High School star student-athlete Deshaun Hill Jr. is on hold through the weekend. And Hill’s family is not happy about the delay. "I have anxiety. I am mentally messed up," explained Tuesday Sheppard, Deshaun’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect dead following armed home invasion in Wisconsin, investigation into officer involved shooting begins
redlakenationnews.com
Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with beating man during unrest makes first court appearance
An ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with beating a man during the civil unrest after George Floyd's murder made his first appearance Thursday in court, where he agreed to conditions of his release that include not seeking employment as a peace officer in Minnesota. The state Attorney General's Office charged Justin...
Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night
fox9.com
No charges considered for North High principal Friestleben, Hennepin Co. Attorney says
Family of slain North High quarterback demands criminal probe into principal's actions. On the first day of trial for the alleged gunman accused of murdering a star Minneapolis North High student-athlete, the victim’s family is demanding authorities criminally investigate the school’s popular principal for her role in the tragic events of February 9, 2022.
DOC: Inmate attacks correctional sergeant inside Oak Park Heights prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections say a male inmate attacked a female correctional sergeant Sunday night at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.Officials say the sergeant suffered "injuries to her face" in the assault, which occurred inside a cell. She was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.RELATED: Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Oak Park Heights prisonAfter the attack, the inmate was brought to the prison's Administrative Control Unit, which is reserved for the most violent offenders."This was a cowardly act of violence against the Sergeant, and we support her as she recovers from her injuries," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "This assault is yet another example of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of our state."Officials say felony charges will likely be filed against the inmate.
Derek Chauvin's attorneys to ask Minnesota Court of Appeals for new trial
MINNEAPOLIS – Attorneys for the man convicted of murdering George Floyd will be in court Wednesday in the hopes of getting him a new trial.A jury convicted Derek Chauvin in 2021 for Floyd's murder, which happened during an arrest in May of 2020. The trial took place in Hennepin County, nine months after Floyd's death. Those are two factors Chauvin's attorneys will argue were unfair and violated the former Minneapolis police officer's right to due process. "It's a big deal because it is on the whole trial that happened back in 2021," said legal analyst Joe Tamburino. "Think of it this way, if Mr. Chauvin prevails on just say a few of his issues, and the [Minnesota] Court of Appeals issues a ruling where he gets a new trial, that's a big deal."Right now, Chauvin is serving a 22-year sentence. After a panel of three Minnesota Court of Appeals justices hear the case, they will then have 90 days to issue a ruling.MORE: $1.5M settlement approved for correctional officers of color prohibited from guarding Derek Chauvin
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
fox9.com
Man fatally shot by police after armed home invasion in western Wisconsin
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce ATF’s Rule On Pistol Braces
POLK COUNTY, WI (DrydenWire.com) -- Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says that he has no intentions of enforcing the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule on pistol braces in his county. In a strongly worded letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, obtained and reviewed by DrydenWire.com, Sheriff Waak...
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
Shakopee beheading case headed toward mental illness verdict
SHAKOPEE, Minn — It was a disgusting, unthinkable crime. America Thayer, a 51-year-old woman, was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street. Her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, who was charged and later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder. Now, after two psychological...
Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software
MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
