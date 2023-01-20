ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, IL

Illinois prison staff, inmates sickened after exposure to ‘foreign substance’

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfo3J_0kLSnpg000

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WTVO) — Eighteen staff members and several inmates were sickened Wednesday after becoming exposed to a “foreign substance,” according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required treatment at area hospitals.

An undisclosed number of inmates received treatment in the health care unit of the prison about 65 miles northeast of St. Louis.

An Illinois State Police hazardous materials team is investigating, state Department of Corrections spokesperson Naomi Puzzello said in a statement.

The staff members became ill after a prison employee responded to a “medical incident involving individuals in custody who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” Puzzello said.

“All staff members who may have potentially encountered the unknown substance were also sent to a local hospital, as a precaution. All staff are stable currently and many have already been discharged,” Puzzello said.

Prison officers and other staff who responded to the emergency call became ill, some violently, when they came near the affected inmates, said Anders Lindall of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, an employee union.

“Those who were in proximity to the inmate were immediately overcome with a variety of symptoms: Lightheadedness, dizziness, vomiting or feeling nauseous,” Lindall said.

Many staff members received medical care at Hillsboro Area Hospital. When the facility reached capacity, others sought treatment at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, 10 miles west. Most were released but several were kept for observation and testing to determine the cause, Lindall said.

AFSCME’s state council has expressed growing concern about prison employees coming in contact with dangerous substances, such as fentanyl and synthetic drugs.

“The issue of exposure to harmful substances in prisons is increasing,” Lindall said, adding that prisons need better searches. “AFSCME has been sounding the alarm for months to tighten up the protocol for both incoming mail and visitor screening.”

Lindall said a union meeting was underway at the prison when the call went out and members broke up the gathering to transport colleagues to the hospital, alert family members and provide other assistance.

Graham Correctional Center is a medium-security lockup for adult males, which opened in 1980 with room for 1,596 inmates. The prison currently houses 1,328 inmates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois emergency medical professionals should be tried on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated, a judge ruled Friday. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. They pleaded not guilty Friday and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. If convicted, Finley, 44, and Cadigan, 50, could each face 20 to 60 years in prison. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued her decision following a contentious 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing. Springfield police first responded to Moore’s home around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. Police body camera video shows that a woman inside the home told an officer that Moore was in withdrawal from alcohol and hallucinating.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX 28 Spokane

Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing bound for trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge ruled Friday that two emergency medical professionals should face first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated.Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow bound both for trial following a 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing rife with defense objections and ridicule of the state’s claims. Prosecutors filed charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9 in the death of 35-year-old Earl Moore.If convicted, Finley, 44 and Cadigan, 50 could each face between 20 and 60 years in prison. Each has entered not guilty pleas. They’re being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each.Their next court date is Feb. 6. Their attorneys say they will next seek their release on personal recognizance.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

EMS Association Issues Statement On Earl Moore Jr. Case

A statewide association representing emergency service providers is weighing in on the case of two Springfield EMTs charged with murder in the death of a patient. The Illinois EMS Association issued a statement to WAND-TV in which it says it appears the two accused personnel did not show empathy or provide proper care for Earl Moore, Jr.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Edy Zoo

Judge blocks Illinois' new law banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL. - A judge in Effingham County, Illinois, issued a temporary restraining order on Friday blocking the state's new law that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The ruling came after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore filed a lawsuit contending that the law violated the constitutional rights of hundreds of people from dozens of counties.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois judge grants restraining order against ‘assault weapons’ ban to 860 who sued

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday on the state’s gun ban. The court victory only impact the 860 people included in the Effingham County lawsuit, filed by Attorney Thomas DeVore on Wednesday, the Center Square reported. The case will advance to a preliminary injunction hearing on February 1st. Gov. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

APD still interested in cold case info

The recent charges in a one-time cold case involving the death of an Alton women has the Big Z asking about several cold-cases that the Alton Police Department still wants to solve. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford says those cases are still open and will be until they can find some kind of closure for the family.
ALTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Attorneys say Springfield paramedics charged with murder should not be accused of crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two Springfield paramedics appeared in court Thursday on charges of murdering a man they were called to help. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to one of the paramedics' defense attorneys, who said body camera video may actually help prove a crime wasn't committed.Attorneys for paramedics Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan say this case is unlike anything they have ever been part of. They say the vide shows a crime did not occur.But prosecutors and the family of the man who died – Earl Moore Jr., 35 – say the video is clear evidence of murder.Finley...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
HILLSBORO, IL
edglentoday.com

Shiloh Police Department Announces Aggravated Battery To A Child Charges

SHILOH - The Shiloh Police Department announced aggravated battery to a child charges against a Shiloh man on Thursday. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Judy Dalan issued a four-count warrant for...
SHILOH, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies 42-year-old Springfield man found dead in home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 42-year-old man who died in his home on Friday. Byron Butler was pronounced dead around 3:30 p.m. at his home on the 1100 block of W. Maple South in Springfield. An autopsy showed no evidence of injury or trauma. Sangamon County Central Dispatch […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX2now.com

Questions remain about what happened inside Illinois corrections facility

FOX 2 is looking into what happened inside Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Several calls went out Wednesday about a potential mass overdose. Questions remain about what happened inside Illinois …. FOX 2 is looking into what happened inside Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Several calls went out...
HILLSBORO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Department handles two crashes

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled one crash with minor injuries and a second with a driving under the influence arrest on Saturday. Reports indicate a 17-year-old Salem male juvenile was driving eastbound on US 50 near Radio Tower Road east of Salem when he ran off the shoulder on the south side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the north side of the road, and then struck a mailbox and culvert before coming to rest in the roadside ditch. United Medical Response checked both the driver and 16-year-old Iuka male juvenile passenger at the scene, before they went to the hospital via private vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:51 Saturday afternoon.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wdml.com

ISP: substances found at Graham CC not narcotics or hazardous

HILLSBORO, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Corrections says the suspicious substance found Wednesday at Graham Correctional Center has been identified as nonhazardous and should not have necessitated the use of Narcan or required hospitalization. Eighteen prison employees were hospitalized and received Narcan after reporting symptoms similar to those...
HILLSBORO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy