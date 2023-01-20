Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Comments / 0