ideastream.org
Proposed youth drop-in center in Ohio City generates heated debate
A conflict has been brewing over the last year over the location of a drop-in shelter for youth experiencing homelessness in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, pitting some neighbors against each other. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, which would operate the center, is hoping the drop-in center – proposed for 4100 Franklin...
YAHOO!
Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities
Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan. She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally. One of the successful aspects of her life has been her...
spectrumnews1.com
Parma Police Department combats nation-wide staffing shortages
PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department said they are doing everything they can to combat the staffing shortages at their department, which is also a nation-wide problem. Officer Sean McBride is one officer who recently joined the department through a program called service credit transfer. "I started my...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic CEO, President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Envisions Optimistic Future in Annual State of the Clinic Address
January 18, 2023 – During today’s annual State of the Clinic address, Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., outlined the challenges facing healthcare as the world moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. “In recent years, when I reviewed our accomplishments, we were gripped by winter surges of...
signalcleveland.org
New Cleveland Police Third District commander wants to address violent crime, improve community relations
Robert Tucker was promoted to Third District commander of the Cleveland Division of Police on Dec. 6. The district covers northern neighborhoods between downtown and East Cleveland, including the Central neighborhood and parts of Slavic Village. Tucker started his law enforcement career as a patrol officer in the Third District...
Cuyahoga County food pantries, SNAP recipients bracing for reduction in benefits
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the pandemic-era federal food stamp benefits end in March, Carrie Traylor said her food budget will drop from $250 per month to $58. That’s a loss of about two weeks of food, the 64-year-old woman, who is battling colon cancer, told cleveland.com. “I’m scared,”...
Utility Assistance Resource Fair in Cleveland Feb. 4
The Ohio Regional Sewer District will host a Utility Assistance Resource Fair in partnership with City of Clevland Councilmembers Stephanie Howse and Anthony Hairston on Feb. 4.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Schools announces faculty award winners
Cleveland City Schools announced their annual awards last week. In the City School system, The Principal of the Year is Lisa Earby, from Candy’s Creek Elementary School. The supervisor of the Year was awarded to Christy Duncan, an ESL Supervisor for Cleveland City Schools. The Teacher of the Year...
newsnet5
'Never fear death': Northeast Ohio mom assists, supports terminally ill as 'death doula,' end-of-life coach
CLEVELAND — We've all heard of a doula. It's someone who helps a mother feel comfortable through the process of birthing their child and starting a new life. Over the last several years, though, end-of-life doulas or "death doulas" have grown in popularity nationwide. The profession is now gaining...
Teens cash in on payday as workforce faces inflation and staffing shortages
Inflation and staffing shortages continue to grip Ohio’s workforce and small businesses seem to still be carrying the burden.
Missing Cleveland teen found safe
Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager Sunday evening.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland couple seek kidney donation for son
Clevelanders Beth and Josh Kuritzky have taken to the community and internet in an effort to find a live kidney donation for their son, Havi, 8. According to a website the couple built to find a donor, havi.kuritzky.us, Havi is living with hydrocephalus, calling him a “hydro-warrior.” Recently, the couple learned their son also has severe kidney disease, with treatment options limited to dialysis treatments or a kidney transplant. They have another son, Isaac, 5.
Men’s Health magazine features Maple Heights teacher, army veteran on cover as Ultimate Guy 2023
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The resilience that Army veteran Corwyn Collier shows as a partial amputee and track coach at Maple Heights High School has propelled him onto the cover of Men’s Health as the magazine’s Ultimate Guy 2023. Men’s Health magazine searched the nation for inspiring...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors
Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
Case Western Reserve offering full scholarships to boost public health workforce
CLEVELAND — City of Cleveland residents who lack access to health care will benefit from a new Case Western Reserve University-led program designed to increase the number of public health practitioners serving the community. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,...
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio teacher credits 100-plus pound weight loss to Cleveland Clinic program
CLEVELAND — Entering the new year, we are all looking to feel and be a better version of ourselves. However, that can be extremely challenging and stressful. One Northeast Ohio woman is sharing her story and proving you can make changes that last long term. She credits the Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Solon police warn residents about a new scam
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a new scam is targeting people on social media and there have already been two victims in Solon. According to police, the scammer contacts you on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and offer to pay for your photos, likeness, or anything they see posted. Once...
Youngstown police: Man shot car, beat mother of his children
Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue, where a woman told them that the father of her children stormed his way inside her home, hit her in the head, then punched her TV, breaking it.
