Warrensville Heights, OH

ideastream.org

Proposed youth drop-in center in Ohio City generates heated debate

A conflict has been brewing over the last year over the location of a drop-in shelter for youth experiencing homelessness in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, pitting some neighbors against each other. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, which would operate the center, is hoping the drop-in center – proposed for 4100 Franklin...
CLEVELAND, OH
YAHOO!

Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities

Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan. She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally. One of the successful aspects of her life has been her...
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Parma Police Department combats nation-wide staffing shortages

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department said they are doing everything they can to combat the staffing shortages at their department, which is also a nation-wide problem. Officer Sean McBride is one officer who recently joined the department through a program called service credit transfer. "I started my...
PARMA, OH
mymix1041.com

Cleveland City Schools announces faculty award winners

Cleveland City Schools announced their annual awards last week. In the City School system, The Principal of the Year is Lisa Earby, from Candy’s Creek Elementary School. The supervisor of the Year was awarded to Christy Duncan, an ESL Supervisor for Cleveland City Schools. The Teacher of the Year...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland couple seek kidney donation for son

Clevelanders Beth and Josh Kuritzky have taken to the community and internet in an effort to find a live kidney donation for their son, Havi, 8. According to a website the couple built to find a donor, havi.kuritzky.us, Havi is living with hydrocephalus, calling him a “hydro-warrior.” Recently, the couple learned their son also has severe kidney disease, with treatment options limited to dialysis treatments or a kidney transplant. They have another son, Isaac, 5.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors

Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon police warn residents about a new scam

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a new scam is targeting people on social media and there have already been two victims in Solon. According to police, the scammer contacts you on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, etc. and offer to pay for your photos, likeness, or anything they see posted. Once...
SOLON, OH

