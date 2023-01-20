ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian...
NEW MEXICO STATE
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
Westland Daily

The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Washington Examiner

Not even Alec Baldwin can get away with shooting a woman to death

More than a full year after the now-infamous shooting, Alec Baldwin will finally face charges. New Mexico prosecutors investigating the shooting on the set of the film Rust are charging Baldwin, who was both a lead actor and producer on the Western, with involuntary manslaughter for killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors also plan to charge the film's armorer, Hannah-Gutierrez Reed, with involuntary manslaughter. The film's first assistant director, David Halls, will plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
NEW MEXICO STATE
In Touch Weekly

Alec Baldwin Charged With ​Involuntary Manslaughter Following Fatal Shooting on ‘Rust’ Set

Alec Baldwin has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on set of the film Rust, according to NBC News. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also revealed that Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armorer, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

Voices: What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what’s next

On Thursday (19 January), authorities in New Mexico announced they would charge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter. This follows the death of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who was working on the set of the Western Rust when a gun Baldwin was holding went off, fatally injuring Hutchins.The announcement came more than a year after Hutchins’s death on 21 October 2021. For months, authorities in Santa Fe investigated the shooting, before eventually returning charges. “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file...
NEW MEXICO STATE
OK! Magazine

'Devastated' Alec Baldwin Trying To 'Stay Strong' For His Kids As Actor Faces Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

Alec Baldwin, 64, was left "devastated" after news broke that the famed actor will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.Alec's wife, Hilaria, 39, remains by his side for better or worse, as a close source revealed, "they were prepared for all outcomes, but nothing can quite prepare you for this.""They are really leaning on each other and trying to keep their focus on the kids," the insider expressed to a news publication on Friday, January 20. ALEC BALDWIN'S LAWYER SAYS HE WILL 'FIGHT' INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES AFTER 'RUST' SHOOTINGThe couple...
The Independent

Rust shooting charges – update: DA to announce if Alec Baldwin will be charged in Halyna Hutchins’ death

A New Mexico prosecutor is set to announce whether Alec Baldwin and other Rust film crew members will be charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday (19 January).It will be “be a solemn occasion”, a spokesperson for district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said of the upcoming verdict.The decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal shooting in October 2021, which occurred when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” he told ABC News in December 2021.The actor has maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”, meaning it had no live ammunition, and that as he cocked the gun it went off without him pulling the trigger.Follow below for live updates ahead of Thursday’s verdict.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

Everything Alec Baldwin has said about the Rust shooting

In 2021, a gun being used as a prop by actor Alec Baldwin went off on the set of Rust, killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding its director Joel Souza.Ever since then, the authorities have been investigating to determine how a live round got into the gun that the 64-year-old actor was using, why crew members who inspected it on the set failed to notice it, and why the gun got fired.So far, no one has been charged. However, in September last year, Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced four “possible defendants” including Baldwin and three...

