ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive session, critical race theory video

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. A video posted by a conservative self-proclaimed media watchdog shows the administrator, executive director of diversity, equity […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help ID a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras drilling into a safe at a Clintonville business on December 28, 2022. The suspect left with nearly $3,000. That same man had...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in critical condition after shot in neck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck early Monday morning on the southeast side of Columbus. Just after midnight on Monday morning Columbus police responded to reports of a man being shot on the 6000 block of Fallon Lane in the White Ash neighborhood, just north […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in separate early Sunday shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings early Sunday in Columbus. The first shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Orson Drive in south Columbus at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Columbus police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
BUCYRUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy