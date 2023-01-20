Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on ScreenTed RiversColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizationsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Washington Examiner
Ohio school district accused of inappropriate gender, sexuality conversations
(The Center Square) – A suburban Columbus school district has 21 days to respond to a federal lawsuit the school’s superintendent said is filled with misstatements and mischaracterizations. The litigation filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio wants teachers in the Hilliard City...
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Police: Man disarms Clintonville business security, drills into safe, steals $3,000
Columbus, OHIO (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of disarming a Clintonville business’ security before drilling into a safe and stealing around $3,000. Columbus police say security cameras captured the alleged suspect placing a magnet on a door alarm to the back entrance of a business in the 2800 block of […]
Parents suing Ohio’s Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
According to NBC4i, Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and...
cwcolumbus.com
Undercover video of school officials sparks debate over critical race theory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The debate over critical race theory in the classroom is causing a stir in two local districts. All of it the fallout from a video circulating on the web. Hidden cameras brought into Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison schools by self-proclaimed investigators exposing what they...
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive session, critical race theory video
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. A video posted by a conservative self-proclaimed media watchdog shows the administrator, executive director of diversity, equity […]
Police: Suspect caught on camera stealing from southeast Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who they say broke into a southeast Columbus apartment late last week. A doorbell camera caught the female suspect forcing her way into the apartment in the 4600 block of Refugee Road at 3:31 p.m. on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. She […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help ID a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras drilling into a safe at a Clintonville business on December 28, 2022. The suspect left with nearly $3,000. That same man had...
Man in critical condition after shot in neck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck early Monday morning on the southeast side of Columbus. Just after midnight on Monday morning Columbus police responded to reports of a man being shot on the 6000 block of Fallon Lane in the White Ash neighborhood, just north […]
Two injured in separate early Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured in two separate shootings early Sunday in Columbus. The first shooting was reported on the 1500 block of Orson Drive in south Columbus at approximately 3:02 a.m. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Columbus police said. According […]
WSYX ABC6
2 hospitalized following vehicle collision in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A traffic collision occurred in north Columbus on Sunday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Central College Road and Harlem Road around 4:04 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a traffic control box. While there were no fatalities from the incident, Columbus Police confirmed...
Circleville police says almost 40 complaints of vandalism filed in last 2 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Streets throughout Circleville are riddled with blankets, plastic tarps and trash bags draped over vehicle windows. Kathy Kempton has lived in Circleville all her life. The last eight years she’s lived on East Union Street. Wednesday night, her vehicle was one of many this week...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Man found dead after fight in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Sunday after an early-morning fight broke out in Bucyrus. Around 3:15 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive person and a fight on the 500 block of Tiffin Street, according to a news release from the Bucyrus Police Department. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the […]
Columbus gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A Fairfield County judge on Friday opened an opportunity for the City of Columbus to enforce its recently passed gun limitations that have been embattled by a lawsuit. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun […]
Man shot in hand while trying to break up a fight: Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the hand while trying to break up a fight Sunday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the incident took place on the 1500 block of East Weber Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. The man, 46, told police he was trying to break up a […]
WSYX ABC6
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
Comments / 0