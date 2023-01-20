Read full article on original website
34th annual Funski event wrapped Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th annual Funski event wrapped up on Saturday, raising money for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The festivities kicked off with the return of cross-country skiing, which is actually how Funski started back in 1989, raising $3,000. There was also a fat bike race and a liquid lap where participants would race down the hill holding a pitcher of water. Funski reached the $1,000,000 mark last year, and 100% of the money raised helps the victims of domestic violence.
Cheer team performs in annual competition with heavy hearts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Valentine’s Classic had some similar aspects from years past, but friends and family associated with the Dakota Spirit know this year’s event meant something special. The team lost their friend Kaylee Torgenson after an accident in Harrisburg last December. It was emotional for everyone involved including Kaylee’s father who was injured in the accident. The team donned blue ribbons this year in honor of Kaylee.
Pet portrait event will benefit the Rescue Network
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can get a portrait with your pet this coming Saturday, with the proceeds benefiting the Rescue Network, which helps find homes for unwanted animals. The event will take place at the Southern Hills Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.
Tickets for Brooks & Dunn’s Sioux Falls performance available Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brooks & Dunn will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as part of their REBOOT Tour 2023 with special guest Scotty McCreery. Tickets for the event are available for purchase on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. CST via Ticketmaster. The actual performance will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Unsafe ice conditions cancel Ice Fish Fest 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to IceFishFest.Com, this year’s ice fishing event had to be canceled due to unsafe ice conditions recently found at Catfish Bay. The announcement says the rain and warm weather the area received several days ago and the insulating layer of old...
Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament makes its return after two years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For more than four decades the Lewis Drug Pro-Am Racquetball Tournament brought the best professional racquetball players in the world to Sioux Falls. After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it in 2021, and again in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict,...
Lincoln edges Mitchell in top five battle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two teams ranked in the top five of South Dakota AA basketball put on a battle worthy of their rankings. #2 Lincoln got a late putback from Elijah Olson to defeat #4 Mitchell 67-66 on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Olson scored 12 points. Elliott Whitney led all scorers with 19 points, Jack Hilgenberg added 14 and JT Rock had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a fire engulfed a home early this morning in Harrisburg. LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the Harrisburg, Tea and Sioux Falls fire departments responded to the scene.
Fatal fire reported in central Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a central Sioux Falls apartment fire victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 3:33 a.m., and the apartment complex is located near W. 9th st and Duluth Ave. Fire crews searched the area of the fire and found one victim who was pronounced dead.
SFPD: Clerks restrain suspect until arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a suspect attempted to take cash from a business when the store clerks restrained her until officers arrived. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD, around 8:35 a.m. on Friday, the suspect entered a business in eastern...
Widespread fog this morning, otherwise a quiet Sunday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our Sunday is starting off with widespread patchy to dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory in place for most of the region with some seeing the advisory expire mid-morning and others at noon. Sunday’s forecast will be basically a carbon copy of Saturday...
New sports complex opens in Sioux Center, IA
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - $8 million and months of hard work later, and officially the American State Bank Sports Complex is ready for action. Collaboration and momentum were the themes of Friday’s grand opening of the highly anticipated project in Sioux Center, Iowa. The city and Dordt University worked together to plan the 250 by 470 foot domed complex.
Sno Jam Comedy Festival wraps up tonight at Boss’ Comedy Club
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Looking for a laugh on your Saturday night? There’s one more chance to catch The Sno Jam Comedy Festival tonight at Boss’ Comedy Club in Tea. Headliner, Jackie Kashian joins Baylee in the studio to talk about how excited she is...
USD to host utopia/dystopia symposium
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is set to host a conference exploring utopian and dystopian themes in contemporary literature Feb. 6 and 7. The Utopia/Dystopia Symposium will begin with a reception at the Coyote Twin Theatre in downtown Vermillion. The reception will include refreshments, uptopian-themed art by Vermillion residents, and a film screening of “Mad Max Fury Road.”
Operation Hopefull working to eliminate school lunch debt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For some children, their worries are bigger than what time recess is. Sioux Falls schools have over $100,000 of lunch money past due. Operation HopeFull, a fundraising event hosted by Sufu creative at Falls overlook café has worked to lessen those debts throughout the Sioux Falls area. The event had a variety of artists who donated art for a raffle, and booths set up for the event.
Sioux Metro Growth Alliance welcomes Centerville as newest member
CENTERVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Centerville Development Corporation has announced in a press release that it will join the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. Centerville will be the sixteenth community to become a member of the SMGA, a regional economic development association dedicated to advancing the interests of the rural and suburban communities, and the first in Turner County.
Coyotes halt losing streak with big win over Omaha
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A near 60 percent shooting effort from the field lifted South Dakota to an 84-68 win over Omaha Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Four Coyotes scored in double-figures as they made 31-of-53 baskets. USD also shot 55 percent from three-point range....
Sno Jam Comedy Festival bringing the laughs for a good cause
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re still looking for weekend plans, the Sno Jam Comedy Festival continues Friday and Saturday at the Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater and Boss’ Comedy Club. Brian Allen talks with guest comedians Miss Shannan and Jackie Kashian about what it means to them to be a part of this year’s festival.
SFPD: Traffic violation hospitalizes multiple people, two arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers had just attempted to make a traffic stop when the suspect car crashed, sending multiple people to the hospital and resulting in two arrests. Sgt. Michelle Hockett with the SFPD said officers witnessed a car...
SDSU wrestlers whip Wyoming
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recorded four pins, including three in the second half of the dual, in turning in another dominant performance against a Big 12 Conference opponent by downing Wyoming, 42-3, Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena. The 18th-ranked Jackrabbits ran their overall dual winning...
